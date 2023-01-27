At 12th overall, the Texans will select... | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

Unlike the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, there's a bit more debate about who the Texans will take 12th overall on April 27.

Earlier, the initial Mock Draft Roundup of 2023 had 75 percent of the experts tabbing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Texans to start the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of a March 2022 trade with Cleveland, the Texans own the Browns' first-rounder, which is 12th in the order this year.

Of the 11 more prominent mock drafts from around the web, the most-mocked player to Houston at 12 was TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with four selections. Two mockers predicted the Texans will select USC Trojan wide receiver Jordan Addison. The other five were split between defensive linemen, a corner and an offensive tackle.

Johnston is 6-4, 215 pounds, and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last fall and in 2021 as well. In 14 games for the Horned Frogs this year, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six scores.