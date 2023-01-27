At 12th overall, the Texans will select... | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

Unlike the second overall pick in the NFL Draft, there's a bit more debate about who the Texans will take 12th overall on April 27.
Earlier, the initial Mock Draft Roundup of 2023 had 75 percent of the experts tabbing Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to the Texans to start the 2023 NFL Draft. Because of a March 2022 trade with Cleveland, the Texans own the Browns' first-rounder, which is 12th in the order this year.
Of the 11 more prominent mock drafts from around the web, the most-mocked player to Houston at 12 was TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with four selections. Two mockers predicted the Texans will select USC Trojan wide receiver Jordan Addison. The other five were split between defensive linemen, a corner and an offensive tackle.
Johnston is 6-4, 215 pounds, and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last fall and in 2021 as well. In 14 games for the Horned Frogs this year, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six scores.
Senior Bowl practices begin next week in Mobile, with the college all-star game taking place a week from Saturday. Executives, scouts, coaches and other front office personnel from around the NFL will be in south Alabama next week to observe those practice and the game, as well as interview players in various informal settings. For a look at some intriguing players to watch in Mobile, please click HERE.
|MOCK DRAFT
|TEXANS SELECTION
|NFL.COM (BUCKY BROOKS)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY)
|WR QUENTIN JOHNSTON, TCU
|CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER)
|WR JORDAN ADDISON, USC
|ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.)
|DL LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA
|NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH)
|CB JOEY PORTER, JR., PENN STATE
|THE ATHLETIC (DANE BRUGLER)
|DL BRYAN BRESEE, CLEMSON
|CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON)
|OL PETER SKORONSKI, NORTHWESTERN
|DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM)
|DE ISAIAH FOSKEY, NOTRE DAME