QB is the choice at second overall for Texans | Mock Draft Roundup, 1.0

If the experts are correct, the Texans will pick a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback second overall in the NFL Draft.

The HoustonTexans.com Mock Draft Roundup is back. The NFL Draft starts Thursday, April 27 in Kansas City, and from now until then, every few weeks we'll gather up the more prominent mock drafts from the media landscape and see who they think the Texans will take with their first pick.

Check out the 12th overall pick Mock Draft Roundup. Houston owns Cleveland's first-rounder because of a March trade last year with the Browns.

In the first one of the offseason, we tabulated results from 12 mock drafts. That number will rise each time from now until late April. Nine of those 12 predicted the Texans will take Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the second pick. Two other mock drafts had Houston selecting C.J. Stroud, the quarterback from Ohio State at two. One mock-drafter thinks the Texans will tab Kentucky signal-caller Will Levis with their first pick of the first round.

If the 75 percent of the experts are right, Young would join Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart and Ron Dayne as Heisman Trophy winners to play for Houston. Young won the award in 2021 with the Crimson Tide and finished his Alabama career completing 65.8 percent of his passes, with 80 career touchdown tosses and just 12 interceptions.