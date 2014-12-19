Behind Enemy (Side)lines: Baltimore Ravens

"Behind Enemy (Side)Lines" is an ongoing series with the opposing team's beat writer. This week, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun gives insight on the Texans upcoming opponent, the Baltimore Ravens.

How much difference do you see in Joe Flacco and the Ravens offense since the arrival of Gary Kubiak this year?

"Yeah, it's been a big difference. Last year, Joe Flacco had arguably the worst year of his career. They turned the ball over a lot and Flacco was sacked more than any other quarterback in the league but Ryan Tannehill. They couldn't run the football at all, hitting a franchise low in rushing yards. A lot of those things have been turned around and quickly too. I would still not call it a great offensive team. They still have some issues in some areas but, overall, they are running the ball much better and are a top-five rushing team. Joe Flacco has now been sacked the second-least among any quarterback in the league, Peyton Manning is number one.

"The big thing is that Flacco is not turning the ball over as much. He set a franchise record in interceptions last year. This year, he's on pace for a career low. He doesn't take as many shots down the field; they work underneath a lot more and run the ball a lot more. Flacco's numbers aren't going to blow anybody out of the water, but if you look at what he's done in his career, he's on pace to have a career year in most categories. I think Gary Kubiak has to get a lot of credit for that."

The Ravens run game has had to step up with no Ray Rice and a familiar name is leading the way in Baltimore, Justin Forsett. Has his success this year been a surprise or could you have seen it coming, heading into this season?

"No, the consensus and popular belief heading into training camp was that Justin Forsett would make the team as the No. 4 running back. When Ray Rice was done with what initially was supposed to be a two-game suspension, Rice would likely come in and take Forsett's roster spot. Baltimore drafted a guy in the middle rounds, they still had Bernard Pierce, Rice was supposed to come back, and everyone thought Forsett would be the odd man out. Obviously, we know what happened with Ray Rice and he won't be playing and he's done with the Ravens.

"No one expected Forsett to emerge as their primary back – I would be lying if I told you that. He was impressive in training camp. It's clear he has really flourished in this zone-run game scheme that Kubiak loves. Still, we're talking about a guy that has never had this much responsibility, this much production, never really got the opportunity for an extended season to be a lead back and he's probably on his way to the Pro Bowl. I don't think anybody would have predicted that.

"I don't know if it's the number of carries he's gotten or that he's been dealing with a knee injury but he has slowed down a little bit the past couple of weeks. He hasn't been as explosive, maybe it's the knee. He's clearly been nursing it, but still they've gotten way more than anybody could expect out of Justin Forsett. He's probably, with two games to go, their most valuable player on the team."