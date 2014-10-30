Big Grease to play in 200th game

On Sunday, the 6-2, 340-pound nose tackle known as "Big Grease" will play his 200th NFL game against Philadelphia.

Ryan Pickett's teammates have embraced the cheerful, seasoned veteran and the nickname he's held since he was three years old. When he grew bigger than his father, sometime in high school, 'Little Grease' became 'Big Grease.'

Pickett, who signed with Houston on September 24, was a free agent keeping in shape waiting for his next opportunity. While playing golf in California, he received a call from the Texans in late September to come in for a meeting.

"When?" he asked, "Next week?"

The Texans wanted Pickett soon, much sooner. So he headed home, packed up this things, and boarded a plane for Houston the same day.