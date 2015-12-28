Bill O'Brien awards game ball to…

Bill O'Brien may be awarding multiple game balls for Sunday's 34-6 win over the Titans, but one of those game balls will go to the Texans defensive backs.

"I'm going to give a game ball, one of the game balls, is going to go to the secondary," O'Brien said. "I think the secondary, when you watch the tape from yesterday, there were many, many snaps where there just really wasn't anybody open."