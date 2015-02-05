Bill O'Brien talks QB situation

Feb 05, 2015 at 11:00 AM
DeepiSidhu_StaffHeadshot_2019_3014
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Locking up a starting quarterback is a top priority for Houston. O'Brien, who worked with four-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady during his five years in New England, didn't downplay the role that a quarterback plays in the NFL.

"There's really no more important position than that," O'Brien said Thursday on Texans Radio. "We all understand that. That's a position that's very important, that handles the ball on every single play."

The Texans entered the 2015 offseason with uncertainty at the position. After acquiring Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency and landing Ryan Mallett in a trade, Houston was able to finish 9-7 but not before seeing four different players under center.

"We feel like we have some good guys here in the building that played well for us this year in Mallett, Fitzy (Fitzpatrick), and Case Keenum," O'Brien said. "We've got some guys right here and we know there are guys out there. We know, especially as Mallett here as a free agent, we understand that. So, we're still in the process of evaluating our guys. We are in the process of evaluating what's out there and I believe, at the end of the day, we'll make a good decision for the Houston Texans."

For now, the Texans will keep their options open.

"We'll make the right decision and it will probably be a competition," O'Brien said. "It will be something where guys come in and compete and have to win the job and that's the way it should be and that's what we're looking to do."

Mallett will hit free agency in March. In the meantime, he, Fitzpatrick, and Savage are working their way back from injury. Fitzpatrick started 12 games, while Mallett and Case Keenum were named starters for two each. Rookie Tom Savage took over in Week 15 at Indianapolis when Fitzpatrick was carted off the field with a season-ending leg injury. A knee injury kept Savage off the field for the remaining two games.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising