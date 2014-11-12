Bobby Petrino calls Mallett a "student of the game"

Left tackle Duane Brown told Texans Radio that he considers Mallett to be "a field general" and that the Texarkana, Tex., native has great leadership ability. Petrino concurs. "The first thing about Ryan is, the minute he stepped into the room, he was the leader."

"Even when he was redshirting, he was the guy that was the leader of the team and everybody around him. It came naturally to him."

Petrino thinks that learning behind Tom Brady was highly beneficial. "When you're doing it (playing back-up) you never feel like it's the best thing that can happen to you but I think it is," his former head coach added.

"There have been a lot of good quarterbacks that go into the NFL, have to play early and it ends up hurting their career," he mentioned. "He should feel great about being able to sit and work against great players in practice. I know it was hard on him because he's competitive, he wants to be out there."