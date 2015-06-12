Both Mallett, Hoyer capable of being starter

Since players aren't in pads and there are no contact drills, O'Brien and his staff will rely on other qualities in evaluating the quarterback position: how they are in meetings, how they practice, and what types of decision they make relative to what has been coached.

"I don't think there's a situation here where one guy has just been that much better on any given day then the other guy," O'Brien said. "They both practice very well. These guys command at the line of scrimmage. Both these guys know how to run an offensive huddle in pro football. They're leaders, so I think it's helped our team. Like I said, when the timing is right, when I feel good about who that guy is going to be, we'll make a decision."