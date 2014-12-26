Brandon Brooks expected to start Sunday

Brooks practiced on Friday for the first time since suffering a knee/ankle injury early in Sunday's game against the Ravens. The Texans starting right guard came out of the game in the first offensive series and did not return.

"It feels good to get back out there, obviously," Brooks said. "Worked through some things but it feels good to be back out there."

Brooks said he was rolled up on and bent in an awkward position on the play that caused him to leave the game.

"Just glad it wasn't anything serious," he said.