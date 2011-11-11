Brandon Harris rookie diary: Bowling, returning to Florida

Nov 11, 2011 at 08:33 AM
400harris.jpg


EDITOR'S NOTE: Texans cornerback Brandon Harris drafted in the second round (60th overall) out of Miami (Fla.), is chronicling his rookie season with periodic diary entries for HoustonTexans.com.

Week 10 of the season already. Fourteen games down, including the four preseason games. The NFL season is long. I expected it. That's what I heard from a lot of the guys I talked to before I got here, but it's also fun. It's a fun atmosphere. It's like being a part of a huge family. Everybody here is so, so, so, so, so much like older brothers to me here, and I enjoy it. They teach me things from their experiences and their past.

It's been an exciting week. Got a chance to go bowling with the DBs the other night. It's sort of a weekly ritual we do now. We go bowling for just a chance to compete and have fun against each other in a laidback atmosphere. This wasn't my best week, so guys like Troy Nolan over there and Jason Allen have been giving me a hard time. I didn't hold up my end of the bargain, but my team won. That's all that matters; my team won. But I'll come back strong next week.

Going to Tampa this week, that's exciting for me. Tampa is about three hours away from Miami, so I'll get a chance to see a lot of family again. My family is renting a couple cars and going to drive up. I'll get a chance to spend some time with them over the weekend as well as heading into the bye next week, so that's definitely exciting.

The defense is playing awesome. I'm just very grateful to be here and be a part of a situation like this. With Coach Wade Phillips, just his style of coaching and his schemes, his understanding of offenses is going to take me a long way in my career. Just being able to master this system and to understand what offensive coordinators are about and what they're thinking is something Coach Wade wants all of us to understand when he's calling plays. You kind of have an understanding of what plays are going to be called while you're out there on the field. Just me learning that from a mental standpoint is going to be huge in my career.

We're getting close to the holidays, so I'm starting to get my thoughts together about Christmas shopping and Thanksgiving. A lot of teammates here have been messing with me. They're like, 'This Christmas is going to be a little different than you're used to. Your first Christmas as a professional, you got a little bit more money than you used to have, so a lot of people are going to be expecting a little bit bigger gifts this year. It's not just going to be cards and handshakes. That don't cut it any more at this level.' So I'm putting some thought into that, and hopefully it don't run me too much. It'll be alright in the long run.

All in all, everything's good. I'm excited. This has been a wonderful season. I don't want to look too far ahead, but I'm excited about how far this team can go. I don't see anything stopping anytime soon, so this is going to be an exciting ride. It's been an exciting season, and the whole city is just erupting right now, full of emotion. I'm happy to be a part of it.

Miami plays Florida State this week. It's going to be a huge game – biggest game of the year. I will be tuned in when we're in Florida, and whoever don't like Miami, they can come see me. They can contact me on Twitter, HarrisNOFLYZONE. Holler at me. Say what you got to say. Leave your comments, and if you want to make a gentleman's (wager), we'll make a gentleman's and that'll be about it.

HarrisNOFLYZONE

*](http://www.twitter.com/HarrisNOFLYZONE)

Brandon Harris rookie diary archive 11/5: Learning, waiting patiently
10/8: Reps increasing
9/23: Trip home to Miami
9/9: Anticipation building
8/26: American Idol dreams
8/19: First game in the books
8/14: Excited for Monday night
8/5: First week of camp

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising