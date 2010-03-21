Cancer survivor Lubick a welcome addition to staff

Mar 21, 2010 at 06:54 AM
4867.jpg

Texans offensive assistant Marc Lubick had a year-long bout with a rare form of cancer in 2006.

At first glance, new Texans offensive assistant Marc Lubick is a fresh-faced young coach, the son of a Colorado coaching legend who worked his way up from the college ranks to the NFL.

There's much more to the story than that.

Lubick, who joined the Texans' coaching staff in February, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called rhabdomyosarcoma in 2006. The soft-tissue cancer is normally found in children and teenagers; Lubick was 28 at the time.

"An oncologist who diagnosed me told me she thought I was probably the oldest person to have this form of cancer that she had heard of in the past 20 years," Lubick said. "It wasn't hereditary - it was completely random. The oncologist said it was like being struck by lightning."

Lubick started getting sick during the 2005 season at CSU, experiencing chronic back pains and other aches. His doctor thought it was a bad infection. Lubick thought he was simply getting out of shape.

He spent the 2005 season on antibiotics to manage the pain, but that pain became excruciating after CSU's bowl game in late December. In mid-February, Lubick went back to the hospital and had a biopsy. It led to his shocking diagnosis of cancer.

"When I first got diagnosed, the doctors had never seen it, and they didn't think they could treat it," Lubick said. "They kind of gave me a death sentence where they said, 'If we can't treat this disease, I'm not sure how much longer you're going to be around,' so there were two weeks there where I thought I could pass away at any moment."

Since none of the doctors in Fort Collins had seen rhabdomyosarcoma, they sent Lubick to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota that had several world-renowned doctors with experience in treating it.

Lubick spent the next six months going through chemotherapy, along with 25 days of radiation treatment. He had three surgeries, one of which removed 13-14 lymph nodes in his back. He split his time between the pediatric ward of the Mayo Clinic and a children's hospital in Denver.

"Out of those six months, I probably spent about a third of the time in the hospital overnight, either recovering from surgery or recovering from treatment," Lubick said. "The three surgeries I had were to take all the cancer out physically, and the chemo and radiation were kind of ways to attack the body so the cancer doesn't come back."

Four years later, the cancer hasn't come back. Lubick gets check-ups twice a year and says that his results and scans have been very positive. Other than scars from the surgeries and the loss of some feeling in his fingertips and toes from the chemo, Lubick feels no ill effects from the cancer or his treatment.

"It all kind of puts things in perspective where each day is now a gift," he said. "Especially being treated at two children's hospitals, you see a bunch of kids from newborns to teenagers to younger that have it a lot tougher than I do. It makes you really appreciate what you have."

Throughout his bout with cancer, Lubick tried to maintain an active role as the CSU wide receivers coach. Texans wide receiver David Anderson, a senior at CSU in 2005, remembers it vividly.

"He would go to the hospital and then he was coming to see us a couple days after," Anderson said. "I didn't expect to see him until maybe the season was done, but he was showing up and trying to coach us up. I'm like, 'Man, get home and get healthy.' He's just a battler. He always wanted to be a part of the team."

After Lubick's diagnosis and subsequent treatment, he missed most of spring ball in 2006 and was too weak and limited to do much in the way of coaching during the summer. It took its toll on the team, especially considering that Marc's father, Sonny Lubick, was then in his 14th year as the head coach at CSU.

"It was a tough time," said Texans guard Mike Brisiel, a senior at CSU in 2006. "Everybody considers the staff and players to be an extended family, so you never want to see something like that going on."

The second game of CSU's 2006 season was against in-state rival Colorado. Lubick was too sick to take the team bus to the game in Denver, but he showed up at the stadium an hour before kickoff to perform his coaching duties. He said he was "pretty much" able to revert back to normal after that.

But as the season wore on, Lubick wore down. He had to sit in the press box for the last three games of the year. His platelet level had dropped to the point where if he was incidentally hit on the sidelines, doctors told him it would've caused internal bleeding that wouldn't have stopped.

"I remember he got a little worn down and there were some times where it was kind of scary, but it just shows you what kind of character the guy's got," Brisiel said. "He beat it and now he's here, and it's really amazing.

"It was just inspiring. It's an inspiring, true-life story. You hear them all the time, but I'd never been around somebody like that. He's one of those guys, he never quits, he never stops working, and I'm so excited he's on the staff because I know he's going to work his butt off."

Lubick's role as offensive assistant will be helping to deal with the minutiae of the Texans' passing game playbook. He'll draw routes and break down opponents during the season and will work with the team's receivers and quarterbacks.

He arrived in Houston already familiar with several Texans coaches and players. Lubick got to know Texans head coach Gary Kubiak and offensive line coach John Benton while at Colorado State and was a scout with the St. Louis Rams from 2003-04, when defensive line coach Bill Kollar was also with the team.

Lubick coached four current Texans players at CSU in Anderson, Brisiel, tight end Joel Dreessen and defensive end Jesse Nading.

"It definitely makes the transition easier, just seeing some familiar faces," Lubick said. "For me, it's kind of a fun deal where I saw all four of these players in high school. We recruited them. I was able to watch their careers develop over the years, so now it's a good opportunity for me to work with them here in the NFL and see how they've progressed."

The Texans' former CSU players are excited to see how Lubick has progressed as a coach, too. His father, Sonny, was so successful at CSU - winning more than 100 games and six conference championships - that the field at the school's stadium is named after him.

"Sonny Lubick is an incredible guy," Brisiel said. "He's one of the most sincere people I've ever been around. He shoots from the hip, he doesn't B.S. you a ton and he's one of those guys you can't help but respect.

"With Marc, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, as they say. I'm really just excited to have him here. I think he'll do a heck of a job for us."

Follow Nick Scurfield on Twitter at *twitter.com/NickScurfield or find him on the "I'm A Texan Club" at imatexan.com/profiles/Nick_Scurf/.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising