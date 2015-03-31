Cecil Shorts III excited to pair up with Hopkins

Mar 31, 2015 at 08:08 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Texans wide receiver Cecil Shorts III is looking forward to the next chapter in his NFL career after four seasons in Jacksonville.

"I'm just excited to get there and try and catch a lot of balls and help this team win," Shorts III said in an interview with Texans Radio on Tuesday. "To pair up with (WR) D-Hop (DeAndre Hopkins) who had a great season last year and some other guys that played well as well. I'm just happy to get there and get things going."

Shorts III was impressed by the different schemes and creativity he saw in Bill O'Brien's offense last year. After watching O'Brien lead the Texans to their best record under a first-year head coach, Shorts III is excited about the direction of the franchise and his role in it.

"It feels good," Shorts III said of joining the Texans. "This organization is definitely a franchise that's very consistent with winning the last some-odd years. I think it was a great year last year being Bill O'Brien's first year coming in going 9-7 and right in the playoff hunt and they're just a franchise going in the right direction."

The 6-0, 202-pound receiver feels he can offer versatility, playing in the slot or lining up outside. Last year, he caught a team-high 53 receptions and was second in receiving yards (577) in 13 games. Shorts III has led the Jaguars in receptions (176), receiving yards (2,343) and touchdowns (12) since entering the NFL in 2011.

Twitter.com/DeepSlant

