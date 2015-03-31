Cecil Shorts III excited to pair up with Hopkins

Shorts III was impressed by the different schemes and creativity he saw in Bill O'Brien's offense last year. After watching O'Brien lead the Texans to their best record under a first-year head coach, Shorts III is excited about the direction of the franchise and his role in it.

"It feels good," Shorts III said of joining the Texans. "This organization is definitely a franchise that's very consistent with winning the last some-odd years. I think it was a great year last year being Bill O'Brien's first year coming in going 9-7 and right in the playoff hunt and they're just a franchise going in the right direction."