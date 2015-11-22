Cecil Shorts III has breakout game vs. Jets

Head coach Bill O'Brien and offensive coordinator George Godsey wanted to add some creativity to their gameplan against a tough Jets defense. O'Brien brainstormed on who he could use to run the wildcat formation. Running back Jonathan Grimes had done it last year for the Texans. Cecil Shorts III had done it for the Jaguars.

In fact, Shorts used to play quarterback at Mount Union before switching to wide receiver after his sophomore season. He told O'Brien was still familiar with it from his college days. O'Brien asked Shorts to stay after practice last week and try it out.

"He threw and he looked good throwing," O'Brien said. "He can throw and he can run the wildcat."

That comes as no surprise to teammate Nate Washington.