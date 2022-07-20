Changes in uniforms, rookie impact, beating the Cowboys and more | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE!

John Garza: Dear Drew, Is there any chance we could change our uniforms any time soon?DD: Yes. The Texans will wear the Battle Red Helmets on Thursday Night Football this year, and I believe we could see some additional uniform changes in the years to come. This is the first major change, uniform-wise, in franchise history. I could certainly see more coming down the line in the years to come. Think about it: since the Texans started playing games in 2002, both the Astros and Rockets have changed uniforms since.

Kaye Reynolds: Dear Drew, Why didn't the Texans try to improve the offensive line more in the draft/ off-season?

DD: What do you mean? They used a first-round pick in the NFL Draft on Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green. They signed A.J. Cann in free agency, and until last year, he'd started at least 13 games per season in Jacksonville since 2015. The club also brought in a new offensive line coach in George Warhop, a highly-respected assistant who's been in the NFL for more than 25 years. Laremy Tunsil went to a couple Pro Bowls as a left tackle, and he'll be back. Tytus Howard has done well at right tackle, and after shuttling between guard and left tackle last year, it's looking like he'll settle back in at right tackle.