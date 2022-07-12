Most significant uniform change happens in Texans' 21st season

Finally, a change is coming.

A sizeable chunk of you have wanted the Texans to at least tinker with their uniforms, if not change them drastically. Since 2014, I've answered fan questions in video and written form on a pretty regular basis in my 'Dear Drew' series. The most-frequently asked question, hands down, has been a variation of 'When will the Texans change their uniforms?"

Well, for one game this season, they'll have Battle Red Helmets.

The franchise announced the decision today. So in Week 9 on November 3 against the Eagles at NRG Stadium, for the first time in 416 games (328 in the regular season, 10 in the playoffs and 78 preseason contests) the Texans will wear a different helmet.