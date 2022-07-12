Most significant uniform change happens in Texans' 21st season

Jul 12, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Finally, a change is coming.

A sizeable chunk of you have wanted the Texans to at least tinker with their uniforms, if not change them drastically. Since 2014, I've answered fan questions in video and written form on a pretty regular basis in my 'Dear Drew' series. The most-frequently asked question, hands down, has been a variation of 'When will the Texans change their uniforms?"

Well, for one game this season, they'll have Battle Red Helmets.

The franchise announced the decision today. So in Week 9 on November 3 against the Eagles at NRG Stadium, for the first time in 416 games (328 in the regular season, 10 in the playoffs and 78 preseason contests) the Texans will wear a different helmet.

It'll be glossy red, which comes as a bit of a surprise. Back when the logo was unveiled in the early days of the franchise, Texans Founder/Chairman/CEO Bob McNair held up a white helmet with the logo on it. I always assumed that would be the look, if and when the team ever decided to jiggle things in the uni department. It'll also have a Deep Steel Blue facemask. The team will wear the Battle Red jerseys and Liberty White pants with the new helmet.

📸 | First look at the Battle Red Helmet

The Houston Texans unveiled a new Battle Red Helmet that will be worn during the 2022 Season. See it on gameday.

RedHelmet_0012
1 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0001
2 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0005
3 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0013
4 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0007
5 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0006
6 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0004
7 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0003
8 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0002
9 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0009
10 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0015
11 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0016
12 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
RedHelmet_0019
13 / 13
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Fans will get a sneak-peak of the new helmets at training camp. The team will wear them on the second day of work, Saturday, July 30.

This is the first major tweak to the Texans uniforms since the team began play in 2002. When Nike took over for Reebok to start the 2012 campaign, there were subtle changes, but the uniform design was largely the same. The helmet-design never wavered.

So in the franchise's 21st season, there will be a different look in the uniform department.

Related Links

Related Content

news

QB Davis Mills: "I still have a lot to prove"

QB Davis Mills has high standards for himself, and plans to attack each and every practice ahead during Texans Camp.

news

Five players to watch during Texans Camp

Houston Texans Team Analyst John Harris shares five players to keep an eye on for the 2022 Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

Trio of Texans projected to make All-Rookie Team

NFL.com Draft Analyst Chad Reuter has three Houston Texans rookies making the 2022 All-Rookie Team, on both offense and defense.

news

Tight Ends looking to tighten up in 2022

The tight end position is primed for improvement in the upcoming season.

news

Texans Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso's excitement to add Derek Stingley, Jr. to mix

Team coaching staff and veterans shared their thoughts on CB Derek Stingley, Jr.

news

Looking back on my favorite Romeo Crennel moments | Deep Slant

I've had the privilege of covering Romeo since he arrived in Houston in 2014, a blip on the radar of his 39 seasons in the NFL, and here are my favorite moments.

news

There was always a flock around Romeo Crennel | Daily Brew

Romeo Crennel always seemed to be surrounded by many, and that flock of folks was always smiling.

news

"We're all in." - Texans band together and stand with Uvalde

The Houston Texans explained why it was important for them to help in Uvalde.

news

What a Difference a Year Makes for QB Davis Mills

QB Davis Mills has been hard at work this offseason getting set for the 2022 campaign.

news

Lovie Smith, Texans Veterans Sound Off on OTAs Attendance

Texans Head Coach Lovie Smith and a few veteran players shared their enthusiasm about the club's high attendance to start Organized Team Activities.

news

OL A.J. Cann brings familiarity, veteran leadership

For A.J. Cann, the decision to sign with the Houston Texans was a matter of timing.

Advertising