Citizen Robinson

Dec 18, 2004 at 06:00 PM


Texans CB Dunta Robinson saved one of his best hits of the year for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

The rookie sacked Bears QB Chad Hutchinson in the fourth quarter, exploding off the edge unblocked and running straight through the tackle. He stepped over the quarterback as LB Charlie Anderson scooped up the loose ball and ran 60 yards for the touchdown.

Hutchinson never saw it coming and Robinson alertly sprinted down the field to catch up with Anderson and escort him to the end zone for his first touchdown since high school.

Robinson has been regarded as one of the best tacklers on the defense for the entire season -- he had 63 stops entering the game -- but his sack of Hutchinson seems to have sealed his fate as one of the biggest celebrities in the locker room.

He also had an interception earlier in the game. If he didn't step out of bounds, he would have had a touchdown.

"Dunta's made big plays the whole year," LB Jamie Sharper said. "He's a guy that came in as a rookie and is making plays for us. That's what you want from the young guys."

Robinson leads the team with six interceptions -- one back from FS Marcus Coleman's team record of seven in a season. The rookie joked when asked about breaking his teammates mark, saying he's actually chasing Ravens DB Ed Reed for the league lead of eight picks.

Entering the game he led the team and the NFL with 14 passes defensed.

He has his first three career sacks in the last two games, including two forced fumbles.

He was listed as a starter from the moment he was selected with the 10 th pick out of South Carolina. He has taken his lumps, but now plays both at the outside corner position and at the inside or "nickel" slot.

All at the tender age of 24.

A Rookie of the Year award now seems more like an inevitability. But Robinson and his teammates still shoot for something more even with just two games left in the season.

"Dunta Robinson needs to be in the Pro Bowl," the rookie said flashing a trademark smile. "What else can I do? Everybody out there vote for Dunta Robinson as one of the corners to go to the Pro Bowl. Hey, vote for me."

It seems he isn't a rookie when it comes to politics, either.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.

news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.

news

Pop Warner awards Texans as Team of the Year

The Houston Texans will be presented with the NFL Team of the Year award at the 58th Annual All-American Scholars Banquet this Saturday, May 26.

news

Bob, Janice McNair help students pay for college

Bob and his wife Janice McNair awarded over $1.1 million to graduating seniors in Rutherford County, North Carolina.

news

Breakfast: Watt ranked on ESPN World Fame 100

DE J.J. Watt was ranked 72nd on ESPN's World Fame 100 list.

Advertising