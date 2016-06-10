 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

Coach Shane Lechler?

Jun 09, 2016 at 11:27 PM

Just call him Coach Lechler.

Shane Lechler, entering his 17th NFL season, has enough experience to earn that title.

"A guy like Shane Lechler, he could coach for us." Bill O'Brien said Jan. 7. "He's a very bright guy who understands a lot of different situations and special teams play."

Being a six-time All-Pro, seven-time Pro Bowler, and owning the best gross punting average in NFL history (47.5) does give Lechler credibility among his teammates. It may have been why O'Brien had Lechler take on a bigger role during the past season.

"We do a neat thing on Saturday mornings where we have a special teams meeting run by Shane Lechler and at the end of his meeting, he has a player stand up and talk about their personal story," O'Brien said during his radio program last season. "I think that's a pretty cool thing. I learned a lot from that about the players."

Now that it's the offseason, Lechler has spread his coaching talents to other sports. The homerun derby winner of this year's J.J. Watt Softball Charity Classic manages his daughter's softball team. It's one of his favorite things to do, according to Lechler.

"We'll play four or five games in a day and it will take everybody in the ballpark at least until the fourth game till they figure out who I am," Lechler said in an interview on Texans All Access. "When we write up the lineup card if I won't put my name on it, I'll go the entire tournament without anybody knowing. I can just be Dad and Coach and that's my favorite part of it."

In March, Lechler, who was an unrestricted free agent, signed his second contract with the Texans. Since joining the team in 2013, Lechler has totaled 266 punts for 12,533 yards (47.1 avg., 39.1 net), pinning 85 punts inside the 20-yard line. He holds franchise records for punting average in a career (47.1), single-season (47.6 in 2013 and 47.3 in 2015) and single-game (58.9 on 11/10/13 and 54.5 on 10/9/14).

Photos: P Shane Lechler

Punter Shane Lechler, as a Texan, Raider and Texas A&M Aggie is profiled here in photos.

No Title
1 / 52
No Title
2 / 52
No Title
3 / 52
No Title
4 / 52
No Title
5 / 52
No Title
6 / 52
No Title
7 / 52
No Title
8 / 52
No Title
9 / 52
No Title
10 / 52
No Title
11 / 52
No Title
12 / 52
No Title
13 / 52
No Title
14 / 52
No Title
15 / 52
No Title
16 / 52
No Title
17 / 52
No Title
18 / 52
No Title
19 / 52
No Title
20 / 52
No Title
21 / 52
No Title
22 / 52
No Title
23 / 52
No Title
24 / 52
No Title
25 / 52
No Title
26 / 52
No Title
27 / 52
No Title
28 / 52
No Title
29 / 52
No Title
30 / 52
No Title
31 / 52
No Title
32 / 52
No Title
33 / 52
No Title
34 / 52
No Title
35 / 52
No Title
36 / 52
No Title
37 / 52
No Title
38 / 52
No Title
39 / 52
No Title
40 / 52
No Title
41 / 52
No Title
42 / 52
No Title
43 / 52
No Title
44 / 52
No Title
45 / 52
No Title
46 / 52
No Title
47 / 52
No Title
48 / 52
No Title
49 / 52
No Title
50 / 52
No Title
51 / 52
No Title
52 / 52
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

*Twitter.com/DeepSlant*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cal McNair returned to Reddit Thursday night for an AMA 

Texans Chairman and CEO (and Grill Master) Cal McNair was back on /r/Texans Thursday night answering fan questions. He talked uniforms, stadium, Caltober and P.O.P.
news

J.J. Watt named 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year | Moments That Make You Smile Champion

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt was named the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
news

Breakfast: Jadeveon Clowney No. 32 on Top 100

Jadeveon Clowney makes his second consecutive appearance on the NFL Top 100 Players list.

news

Week Slant: Lessons in rap and graduations

It was a busy week of graduations and a rap beef broke out in the middle of it.

news

Breakfast: The birth of Madden

On June 1, 1988, exactly thirty years ago today, an icon was born.
news

Hopkins on Deshaun Watson: We can be the best

DeAndre Hopkins believes he and Deshaun Watson can be the best duo in the league.

news

O'Brien: Kevin Johnson playing with more patience

Kevin Johnson has quietly been working this offseason to get back to being the best version of himself.

news

Texans OTAs: Week 2 Notes and Quotes

The Texans took OTAs inside for Wednesday's session and here are some notes and quotes from the Week 2.

news

Jadeveon Clowney out for OTAs

Jadeveon Clowney will not be practicing during OTAs, according to head coach Bill O'Brien.

news

Breakfast: Watson makes debut on NFL Top 100

QB Deshaun Watson was ranked the 50th best player in the NFL by his peers.
news

Breakfast: Mercilus feels better than ever

After the first week of OTAs, Whitney Mercilus did not hesitate when asked how he felt in his return to the football field.
news

Breakfast: Breaking down the NFL Top 100

The NFL Network show The Top 100 Players of 2018 is my favorite show on television.
Advertising