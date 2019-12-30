Daily Brew: Buffalo Bills "make you earn every blade of grass"

O'Brien and the Texans bested Buffalo in a Week 6 home victory. Houston came out on top, 20-13, but it took a Johnathan Joseph pick six with 83 seconds remaining in regulation to snap a 13-13 tie. In that contest, the Buffalo defense bludgeoned quarterback Deshaun Watson, sacking him seven times and hitting him a total of 12 times. The next week, he rode a bus from Houston to the Jacksonville game because of a lung injury that prevented him from flying.

Many of the key cogs from that nasty Bills defense will be back on the field Saturday against the Texans, and a semi-familiar face will have been added: Ed Oliver. The University of Houston All-American defensive lineman and Outland Trophy winner is up front for the Buffalo defense and just completed a solid rookie season. He finished with five sacks and five tackles for loss.

"He's a dynamic guy on the inside," O'Brien said. "Everything that you saw coming out. He's an active player, a very strong player. Plays low, plays with good pad level, plays with a lot of energy. Very difficult matchup."

At cornerback, Tre'Davious White is one of the game's best defensive backs, and led the NFL with six interceptions this season. His matchup with All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who scored the Texans' lone offensive touchdown in last year's contest, will be a showdown to monitor.

"Tre'Davious White is one of the best corners we'll play against," O'Brien said. "He can press, he can play off, very physical, very smart. Great player for them."