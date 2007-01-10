David Carr: First and Ten

*Editors Note: First and Ten with David Carr first appeared in the Dec. 31 edition of Houston Texans Gameday Magazine.
2-Who was your favorite player growing up?
"It was probably just the energy in Reliant Stadium the day of the Dallas Cowboys game (The first game in Texans franchise history). It was pretty sweet, I remember that a lot."

3-Who's the fastest guy on the team?
*2-Who was your favorite player growing up?
"Me, by far, definitely (smiling)."

5-Why did you pick your jersey number?
*3-Who's the fastest guy on the team?
*"Me, by far, definitely (smiling)."
"I would want to fly, definitely, no doubt about it."

8- What's the best part of Houston?
*"Probably playing baseball or golf, something involving a ball."
*5-Why did you pick your jersey number?
"I like 'House', I watch that quite a bit."
"Probably losing, I hate losing."
*"I would want to fly, definitely, no doubt about it."
*7-What don't you like about being an NFL player?
*"Waking up on Monday morning, sometimes that can be pretty tough."
*8- What's the best part of
?
*"The weather, I just love how hot it is. Also, I just think the people, small town atmosphere, that's another thing I like about it."
*9- What's your favorite TV Show?
*"I like 'House', I watch that quite a bit."
*10- What's your biggest fear?
*"Probably losing, I hate losing."