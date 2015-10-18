DeAndre Hopkins does it again

With his seventh catch in Jacksonville, DeAndre Hopkins reached 100 yards receiving for his fourth-consecutive game. Hopkins now ties Andre Johnson's record for the longest streak in Texans history.

On his very next catch, Hopkins scored the Texans' second touchdown of the day on a nine-yard pass from Brian Hoyer with 11:27 left in the fourth quarter.

But he wasn't done.

Hopkins added a second touchdown, a 26-yard catch, with 8:07 left in the game. Hopkins finished the day with 10 catches for 148 yards.