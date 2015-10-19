DeAndre Hopkins having a breakout year so far

The 23-year-old quietly took questions from the media after a career day in the Texans 31-20 win in Jacksonville. Win or lose, Hopkins doesn't like talking about his statistics after a game. He wants to focus on what it takes to win games.

But each week for the past month, he has methodically put up a 100-yard performance and now is one of the best among his position group.

"I just think he's a force in this league," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "Anytime you have a guy like that on the perimeter on your offense that can make plays like that, you have the confidence that whatever type of coverage it is, you can put it up there to him and he can make a play. Great route runner, real strong hands, great competitor so it's good to see."