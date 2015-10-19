DeAndre Hopkins having a breakout year so far

Oct 19, 2015
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

"It wasn't just the DeAndre Hopkins show, this was the Houston Texans show," DeAndre Hopkins said Sunday night.

The 23-year-old quietly took questions from the media after a career day in the Texans 31-20 win in Jacksonville. Win or lose, Hopkins doesn't like talking about his statistics after a game. He wants to focus on what it takes to win games.

But each week for the past month, he has methodically put up a 100-yard performance and now is one of the best among his position group.

"I just think he's a force in this league," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "Anytime you have a guy like that on the perimeter on your offense that can make plays like that, you have the confidence that whatever type of coverage it is, you can put it up there to him and he can make a play. Great route runner, real strong hands, great competitor so it's good to see."

Hopkins currently leads the NFL with 726 receiving yards, through six games. Julio Jones is second with 638 yards. Hopkins is second in receptions with 52, trailing San Diego's Keenan Allen.

Hopkins' work ethic makes him an example for all the young receivers on the team, according to O'Brien. He's hard-working and doesn't miss practice. Hopkins may not pay particular attention to statistics, but O'Brien does.

"42 of his catches have been for first downs, he's one of the leading, if not the leading third-down receiver in the league, he's second in the league in yards from scrimmage," O'Brien said, listing from memory the career numbers Hopkins has posted through six games.

On Sunday, Hopkins became the first play in NFL history with at least nine catches and 145 yards receiving in three consecutive games. He caught 10 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns, completing his fourth-straight game with over 100 yards to tie a franchise record set by Andre Johnson in 2008.

Hopkins has a chance to extend his streak on Sunday when the Texans face the Dolphins in Miami. Kickoff is set for noon C.T. on CBS KHOU-11 and SportsRadio 610.

