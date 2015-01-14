DeAndre Hopkins named to PFF's All-Sophomore Team

Hopkins had a career game in Week 13 against Tennessee with 238 yards receiving, averaging a franchise single-game high of 26.4 yards per catch, and two touchdowns. Following his sophomore season, Hopkins' performance also earned him a spot on the upcoming Pro Bowl roster as an alternate.

"I know this about Hop - he's worked very hard," O'Brien said Dec. 24. "He's got a great example there at his position in Andre Johnson to learn from. He's one of our hardest workers. From the time that we got here to where he is now, he's made a lot of improvement and he's done a good job of learning our system and going out there and being productive."