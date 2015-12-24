DeAndre Hopkins "surprised" by Pro Bowl bid

"I was surprised, definitely excited," Hopkins said Thursday. "I was surprised about it because I know a lot of great receivers that are doing well right now. You never know how that can work out. My whole family texted me. Friends I haven't heard from in years texted me and congratulated me."

Hopkins is currently ranked fourth in the NFL in both receiving yards (1,315) and receptions (97). He is also tied for seventh in the league in receiving touchdowns (10) and second in receiving first downs (74). Hopkins has five 100-yard receiving games this season and is averaging 13.6 yards per reception.

"I worked hard," Hopkins said. "It's an individual award but also, I feel like it's a team achievement. Without these guys, I wouldn't be able to make the plays that I make and be put in the position from the coaches also."