DeMeco Ryans talks at NFL Annual League Meeting | 1-Minute Recap

The NFL Annual League Meeting is happening this week in Orlando. A gathering of owners, general managers, head coaches and other top team decision-makers, DeMeco Ryans met with the media this morning for just over 30 minutes. Here are a few topics he discussed, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Year 2 for C.J. Stroud

After a 2023 that saw him capture NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, quarterback C.J. Stroud is primed for big things in his second professional campaign. Understandably, Ryans was asked quite a bit about Stroud, and the head coach is very optimistic about what's ahead for the young signal-caller.

"He's really taking a huge jump and now he doesn't have to re-learn the playbook," Ryans said. "He knows what we're asking him to do, and now he can be more honed in on the details of his mechanics. All those small things where he can get better as a quarterback."

Stroud tossed 23 touchdowns and was picked off just five times, and that was the best TD/INT ration in the NFL. He was also atop the league leaderboard with 274 passing yards per contest. He's the first rookie to ever lead the NFL in both those categories. Now, he must continue to do the little things to improve.