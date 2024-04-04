 Skip to main content
Houston Texans
Advertising

More on WR Stefon Diggs | 1-Minute Recap

Apr 04, 2024 at 03:18 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

1 minute diggs

The Texans recently completed a trade with the Bills, and they acquired wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Here are a few tidbits about Diggs and the deal, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Key Connections

Diggs began his career in Minnesota as a fifth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Two rounds ahead of him, Minnesota selected defensive end Danielle Hunter, who's also a Texan now.

Texans quarterback Case Keenum connected with Diggs on the Minnesota Miracle in the 2017 NFL playoffs, played with him in Buffalo in 2022, and is pumped to be re-united.

Further, defensive lineman Tim Settle was Diggs' teammate on the Bills in 2022 and 2023.

Minnesota? Nice...

Diggs, a sixth-rounder this year and a fifth-rounder in 2025 came to Houston in exchange for a Texans' second-round selection in 2025. That second-rounder was originally the Vikings.

It's all tied back to the 23rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The Texans dealt that first-round selection to Minnesota, as well as a 2024 seventh-rounder (232nd overall) in exchange for the Vikes' second-rounder this year (42nd overall), second-rounder next year and the 188th overall pick (sixth-rounder) this year.

Essentially, that 23rd overall pick – with some help from the 232nd overall – has yielded:

  • Stefon Diggs
  • 2025 2nd (42nd overall)
  • 2024 6th (188th overall from Minnesota)
  • 2024 6th (204th overall from Buffalo)
  • 2025 5th from Buffalo

That 23rd overall selection, by the way, was originally Cleveland's. The Texans got it as part of a March 2022 trade with the Browns.

Milestone, incoming...

Unless it's for four yards or less, Diggs' first reception will see him crack the 10,000-yard mark for his career.

He currently has 9,995 career receiving yards over nine NFL seasons, and is riding a streak of six straight years with 1,000 yards or more in a season.

Only 55 players in NFL history have cracked the career 10,000-yard mark. Diggs is currently tied with Eric Moulds for 56th on the all-time receiving yards list. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is 55th with 10,060 receiving yards.

He's tied with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Jimmy Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch in 57th place with 67 career touchdown catches.

Oh Brother

Trevon Diggs is the brother of Stefon Diggs. He's a 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys, entering his fifth NFL season in 2024. Two seasons ago, the younger Diggs picked off an NFL-best 11 passes. Last season, he played in the first two games for Dallas before tearing his ACL.

The 2024 NFL Regular Season schedule hasn't been released yet, but the Texans will play the Cowboys on the road in Arlington this fall at AT&T Stadium.

Houston also faces Stefon Diggs' two previous teams, the Vikings and Bills. They'll host Buffalo and play Minnesota on the road.

Related Content

news

DeMeco Ryans talks at NFL Annual League Meeting | 1-Minute Recap

Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans met with the media at the NFL Annual League Meeting in Orlando, and shared his thoughts on C.J. Stroud, Denico Autry and continuity, among other things.
news

Continuity, the Cap, Nick Saban key topics for Nick Caserio | 1-Minute Recap

Houston Texans Executive V.P./General Manager Nick Caserio met with the media in Indianapolis on Wednesday, and shared his thoughts about a variety of topics.
news

DeMeco Ryans talks free agents, Draft at Combine | 1-Minute Recap

In 60 seconds or less, find out some of the key topics Houston Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans addressed with the media on Wednesday at the Combine in Indianapolis.
news

Texans start working on the Ravens | 1 minute recap 

The Houston Texans practiced outside Tuesday afternoon in preparation for their Divisional Round playoff at the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Jonathan Greenard practices, Texans prep for Browns | 1-Minute recap

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard was back at work for Thursday's practice. His return was one of a few key storylines in this 60-second read.
news

Massive gains, rugged front and more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans explained how they're different from Week 2 versus now, and also described the challenge ahead of them with Indianapolis Colts defensive front. 
news

C.J. Stroud is back, and Kareem Jackson practices | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds of reading, find out the latest from the Texans' Wednesday practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. 
news

C.J. Stroud update, rookie growth, Wednesday practice | 1-minute recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday afternoon, and head coach DeMeco Ryans gave the media an update on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

Comings and goings, Injury news & the Broncos | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday in preparation for the Denver Broncos, and they did so with and without a few key faces.
news

Injury updates, a key starter returned today...and Juice | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds, read about some of the bigger storylines from the Houston Texans the day after their Week 12 contest with the Jaguars, and six days before their showdown with the Broncos.
news

Help on the way, big game awaits & more | 1 minute recap 

The Houston Texans added a familiar face to the practice squad and might welcome another one back this Sunday against Jacksonville.
Advertising