More on WR Stefon Diggs | 1-Minute Recap

Minnesota? Nice...

Diggs, a sixth-rounder this year and a fifth-rounder in 2025 came to Houston in exchange for a Texans' second-round selection in 2025. That second-rounder was originally the Vikings.

It's all tied back to the 23rd overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The Texans dealt that first-round selection to Minnesota, as well as a 2024 seventh-rounder (232nd overall) in exchange for the Vikes' second-rounder this year (42nd overall), second-rounder next year and the 188th overall pick (sixth-rounder) this year.

Essentially, that 23rd overall pick – with some help from the 232nd overall – has yielded:

Stefon Diggs

2025 2nd (42nd overall)

2024 6th (188th overall from Minnesota)

2024 6th (204th overall from Buffalo)

2025 5th from Buffalo

That 23rd overall selection, by the way, was originally Cleveland's. The Texans got it as part of a March 2022 trade with the Browns.

Milestone, incoming...

Unless it's for four yards or less, Diggs' first reception will see him crack the 10,000-yard mark for his career.

He currently has 9,995 career receiving yards over nine NFL seasons, and is riding a streak of six straight years with 1,000 yards or more in a season.

Only 55 players in NFL history have cracked the career 10,000-yard mark. Diggs is currently tied with Eric Moulds for 56th on the all-time receiving yards list. Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe is 55th with 10,060 receiving yards.

He's tied with Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Jimmy Smith and Pro Football Hall of Famer Cliff Branch in 57th place with 67 career touchdown catches.

Oh Brother

Trevon Diggs is the brother of Stefon Diggs. He's a 2-time Pro Bowl cornerback with the Dallas Cowboys, entering his fifth NFL season in 2024. Two seasons ago, the younger Diggs picked off an NFL-best 11 passes. Last season, he played in the first two games for Dallas before tearing his ACL.

The 2024 NFL Regular Season schedule hasn't been released yet, but the Texans will play the Cowboys on the road in Arlington this fall at AT&T Stadium.