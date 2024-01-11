Jonathan Greenard practices, Texans prep for Browns | 1-Minute recap

Jan 11, 2024 at 04:46 PM
The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Thursday morning. It was their final bit of on-field work before Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. After practice, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few storylines from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Greenard's a go

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard hadn't practiced since the week leading up to the Week 16 contest against Cleveland, but today he was listed as a limited participant. He led the Texans with 12.5 sacks this season and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

The ankle injury he suffered just a few plays into the loss to the Browns had sidelined him, but today he was officially listed as questionable for Saturday.

Greenard said he felt "pretty good" today and he was looking forward to his first-ever playoff appearance.

"I'm excited to see us play big-time ball," Greenard said. "We already had a first taste of playoff ball last week. Obviously with the Colts, we came out with a 'W', but I think we're just getting going."

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., also a Pro Bowl alternate, was happy the "cornerstone of our defensive line" was back on the field.

"His relentless rush, stopping the run, his leadership, his words, everything about him is just powerful," Anderson said. "His energy spreads throughout the whole defensive line and just gets everybody going."

Offense's challenge

The Texans offense mustered just 15 points in the first meeting between these two teams. Dameon Pierce returned a kickoff for a score, but with the Cleveland lead at 36-7 in the fourth, Houston got a pair of touchdown passes late to close it to 36-22 for the final.

Browns defensive ends Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith combined to hit opposing quarterbacks 50 times, with Garrett ringing up 14 sacks, and Smith another 5.5. According to tight end Dalton Schultz, that duo serves as the engine for Cleveland's defense.

"They got two of the best edge rushers in the league," Schultz said. "Za'Darius Smith is a freak. Obviously, everybody knows Myles Garrett. But they make their defense go. That's the biggest challenge: handling their edge guys in the run game and pass game."

Fullback Andrew Beck echoed Schultz's sentiments on Garrett and Smith.

"The big challenge for us is handling their playmakers," Schultz said. "Obviously the two edge guys are pretty good at what they do. They got some 'backers that can run, guys in the secondary that can cover and make plays on the ball, and they'll show up in the run game also."

Sting's Honor

Cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for December. You can read more about the honors, **HERE**.

Injury report

For a complete list of injuries from both the Texans and Browns, please click **HERE**.

