Jonathan Greenard practices, Texans prep for Browns | 1-Minute recap

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Thursday morning. It was their final bit of on-field work before Saturday's Wild Card playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. After practice, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few storylines from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Greenard's a go

Defensive end Jonathan Greenard hadn't practiced since the week leading up to the Week 16 contest against Cleveland, but today he was listed as a limited participant. He led the Texans with 12.5 sacks this season and was named a Pro Bowl alternate.

The ankle injury he suffered just a few plays into the loss to the Browns had sidelined him, but today he was officially listed as questionable for Saturday.

Greenard said he felt "pretty good" today and he was looking forward to his first-ever playoff appearance.

"I'm excited to see us play big-time ball," Greenard said. "We already had a first taste of playoff ball last week. Obviously with the Colts, we came out with a 'W', but I think we're just getting going."

Defensive end Will Anderson, Jr., also a Pro Bowl alternate, was happy the "cornerstone of our defensive line" was back on the field.