Texans start working on the Ravens | 1 minute recap 

The Texans practiced outside on Tuesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The sun was shining and the skies were clear, with temperatures in the mid-20's and a brisk wind blowing. They'll face the Ravens on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT in Baltimore. Afterwards, in between press conferences with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few bits of notable news from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.
Weather schmeather
On Saturday, the early Baltimore weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 27 degrees, with a low of 20. With similar temps in Houston today, Ryans and the squad practiced in the elements. He doesn't expect weather to affect his team adversely.
"It was good just to experience what the weather would be like," Ryans said. "Very similar to how the weather will be in Baltimore. I don't think our guys will be worried about weather. That won't be an issue. Don't worry about the weather. Worry about executing and playing good football."
Respect for Ravens
Baltimore is the AFC's top seed for a variety of reasons, beyond their 14-3 regular season mark. With the likely MVP award winner in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a rugged defense with playmakers all over the field, the Ravens present an array of challenges. Linebacker Blake Cashman explained what's in front of the defense with Jackson quarterbacking the offense.
"He's a dynamic player," Cashman said. "One of the more talented players in the league. Possibly our league MVP. We know he can attack it through the air and on the ground running the ball. It's going to be important to be disciplined."
Quarterback C.J. Stroud thinks very highly of the Baltimore defense.
"Definitely one of the top defenses in the league," Stroud said. "Everything runs through, really, their linebackers and (safety) Kyle Hamilton. They're great players. Their corners do a good job being sticky in coverage. Their line gets a good pass rush. They rush as a unit."
The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023.They were tied for third in the NFL with 18 interceptions as a team. Baltimore was tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.
Full Injury Report
For a complete list of who practiced and who didn't, please click **HERE**.
Party Time
If you can't make it to Baltimore for the game, come on out to the Texans official watch party Saturday in Downtown Houston. The details are **HERE**.