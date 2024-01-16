Texans start working on the Ravens | 1 minute recap 

Jan 16, 2024 at 05:37 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

11624-recap

The Texans practiced outside on Tuesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The sun was shining and the skies were clear, with temperatures in the mid-20's and a brisk wind blowing. They'll face the Ravens on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT in Baltimore. Afterwards, in between press conferences with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few bits of notable news from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Weather schmeather

On Saturday, the early Baltimore weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 27 degrees, with a low of 20. With similar temps in Houston today, Ryans and the squad practiced in the elements. He doesn't expect weather to affect his team adversely.

"It was good just to experience what the weather would be like," Ryans said. "Very similar to how the weather will be in Baltimore. I don't think our guys will be worried about weather. That won't be an issue. Don't worry about the weather. Worry about executing and playing good football."

Respect for Ravens

Baltimore is the AFC's top seed for a variety of reasons, beyond their 14-3 regular season mark. With the likely MVP award winner in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a rugged defense with playmakers all over the field, the Ravens present an array of challenges. Linebacker Blake Cashman explained what's in front of the defense with Jackson quarterbacking the offense.

"He's a dynamic player," Cashman said. "One of the more talented players in the league. Possibly our league MVP. We know he can attack it through the air and on the ground running the ball. It's going to be important to be disciplined."

Quarterback C.J. Stroud thinks very highly of the Baltimore defense.

"Definitely one of the top defenses in the league," Stroud said. "Everything runs through, really, their linebackers and (safety) Kyle Hamilton. They're great players. Their corners do a good job being sticky in coverage. Their line gets a good pass rush. They rush as a unit."

The Ravens led the NFL with 60 sacks in 2023.They were tied for third in the NFL with 18 interceptions as a team. Baltimore was tied for the NFL lead with 31 takeaways.

Full Injury Report

For a complete list of who practiced and who didn't, please click **HERE**.

Party Time

If you can't make it to Baltimore for the game, come on out to the Texans official watch party Saturday in Downtown Houston. The details are **HERE**.

Related Content

news

Jonathan Greenard practices, Texans prep for Browns | 1-Minute recap

Houston Texans defensive end Jonathan Greenard was back at work for Thursday's practice. His return was one of a few key storylines in this 60-second read.
news

Massive gains, rugged front and more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans explained how they're different from Week 2 versus now, and also described the challenge ahead of them with Indianapolis Colts defensive front. 
news

C.J. Stroud is back, and Kareem Jackson practices | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds of reading, find out the latest from the Texans' Wednesday practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center. 
news

C.J. Stroud update, rookie growth, Wednesday practice | 1-minute recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday afternoon, and head coach DeMeco Ryans gave the media an update on rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud.
news

Comings and goings, Injury news & the Broncos | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday in preparation for the Denver Broncos, and they did so with and without a few key faces.
news

Injury updates, a key starter returned today...and Juice | 1-Minute Recap

In less than 60 seconds, read about some of the bigger storylines from the Houston Texans the day after their Week 12 contest with the Jaguars, and six days before their showdown with the Broncos.
news

Help on the way, big game awaits & more | 1 minute recap 

The Houston Texans added a familiar face to the practice squad and might welcome another one back this Sunday against Jacksonville.
news

Nico Collins returns, 'Motor reacts & more | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday afternoon, and they welcomed back WR Nico Collins.
news

DeMeco Ryans pinpoints what to improve & Defenders return | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday with their eyes on the Carolina Panthers. Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and company shared their thoughts on the matchup, and the Texans also saw a pair of defenders make returns.
news

Tank Dell is back, a jersey gets retired, prepping for Panthers | 1-Minute Recap

Rookie WR Tank Dell's return from concussion, talk about the upcoming matchup with the Carolina Panthers and more were the key storylines in this 60-second read about the Houston Texans on Monday.
news

Run game rev up & deep thoughts on Saints | 1-Minute Recap

Catch up on the Houston Texans' Thursday practice notes with this 60-second read on the run game, the Saints' ability to strike deep, and some special teams nuggets.
Advertising