Texans start working on the Ravens | 1 minute recap 

The Texans practiced outside on Tuesday afternoon at the Houston Methodist Training Center. The sun was shining and the skies were clear, with temperatures in the mid-20's and a brisk wind blowing. They'll face the Ravens on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. CT in Baltimore. Afterwards, in between press conferences with Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and quarterback C.J. Stroud, the locker room was open to the media. Here are a few bits of notable news from the day, which you can read in less than 60 seconds.

Weather schmeather

On Saturday, the early Baltimore weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and a high of 27 degrees, with a low of 20. With similar temps in Houston today, Ryans and the squad practiced in the elements. He doesn't expect weather to affect his team adversely.

"It was good just to experience what the weather would be like," Ryans said. "Very similar to how the weather will be in Baltimore. I don't think our guys will be worried about weather. That won't be an issue. Don't worry about the weather. Worry about executing and playing good football."

Respect for Ravens

Baltimore is the AFC's top seed for a variety of reasons, beyond their 14-3 regular season mark. With the likely MVP award winner in quarterback Lamar Jackson, and a rugged defense with playmakers all over the field, the Ravens present an array of challenges. Linebacker Blake Cashman explained what's in front of the defense with Jackson quarterbacking the offense.