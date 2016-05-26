Demps, Texans stress player safety at moms clinic

"Football teaches you a lot about life," Demps said. "Even today I'm still learning how to be a man from the game of football. Sacrifice. Discipline. Commitment. Teamwork. Effort it takes to survive nine years in the most competitive business there is.

"Today, people are doing a better job of making sure the helmets are better, the shoulder pads are better. We are doing a good job making sure everything is much safer. We do things in practice every day to learn how to tackle safe."

A host of experts helped educate mothers about how to keep their children healthy and safe both on and off the field with topics including proper equipment fitting, hydration awareness, and concussion education. The evening began with a Q&A segment featuring the Play Safe Football Moms panel with Hannah McNair, Deepi Sidhu, linebackers coach Mike Vrabel and wife Jen Vrabel and Lynette Brown of GE.

"For the Texans to hold a women's clinic is very important," coach Vrabel said. "Bringing awareness to the sport, the measures that are in place to make it safer, the emphasis on good coaching, the values the kids can learn, playing a sport like football, it's important."

As for the terrific turnout Wednesday evening, Vrabel was hardly surprised.

"I wouldn't expect anything less, Vrabel said. "Women love football and they love their kids and that's why they're out here."