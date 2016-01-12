Devon Still and daughter Leah fight cancer and win

It's been a great week for Texans defensive end Devon Still.

Leah, his five-year-old daughter, conquered her battle with cancer and will be released from the hospital on Tuesday. She finished her final treatment on Friday, just two days after Still signed a future contract with the Texans for the 2016 season.

Leah's battle with cancer began just over two seasons ago, while Still was with the Cincinnati Bengals. In 2014 after Leah was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma, Still was cut, then re-signed by Cincinnati so that he could keep his medical insurance while his daughter began her treatments.

Still attended Penn State from 2008 to 2011, just before Bill O'Brien began his head coaching tenure there. When O'Brien found out about Leah's diagnosis, he and the team sent gifts to her in October 2014.