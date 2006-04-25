Diamonds in the rough

This year, teams will have plenty of chances to reinforce their defensive line thanks to several strong prospects, including one that stands head and shoulders above the competition and three others that could be selected early in the first round.

North Carolina State defensive end Mario Williams (6-6, 283) is considered by many teams to be the highest rated prospect in the draft. His rare combination of pass rush explosiveness and strength versus the run make him a fit in any defense. A three-time All-ACC selection, Williams accumulated 25.5 career sacks and 52 tackles for loss.

While some scouts may worry about the consistency of his effort, there is no questioning his potential and amazing physical ability. It is unlikely Williams will last past the Green Bay Packers at No.5, and there is a chance he could be the Texans' number-one pick.

Following Williams, Florida State's Kamerion Wimbley (pictured above) likely will be the next end to hear his name called. A 6-3, 252-pound pass rushing specialist that collected 7.5 sacks in 2005, Wimbley could attract the interest of teams like the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, who own the 12 th and 21 st picks, respectively.

Other candidates to be selected in the early rounds of the draft include: Penn State's Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Tamba Hali (6-2, 267); Boston College's Mathias Kiwanuka (6-5, 262), who recorded 37.5 career sacks; and Virginia Tech's Daryl Tapp (6-1, 257).

A talented prospect that could be chosen in the middle rounds is Louisville's Elvis Dumervil, who led the nation with 20 sacks and 11 forced fumbles last season. His only downside is a lack of size. Many teams have measured Dumervil at 5-11, which is short for a linebacker, let alone a defensive end.