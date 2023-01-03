Draft possibilities, two years ahead & more... | Dear Drew

Got a question about the Texans? Life in general? Drew Dougherty's your guy. He's been with the Texans since 2009 and is chock full of meaningful, as well as generally useless, information. Fire away by clicking HERE.

Lesley Burleson: Dear Drew, In the upcoming draft are we drafting a quarterback in the first round?

DD: I'm answering Lesley's QB question, which is essentially a variation of about a dozen questions that came my way in this week's mailbag. With a pair of picks in the first round, the first of which will be either the first or second overall pick, it's highly likely the Texans will take a signal-caller. There are several intriguing options for them there.

We also are starting to see the likelihood of some veteran quarterbacks becoming available via free agency or a trade. There might also be a few more added to that mix in the months to come.

Since the Texans have a pair of first-rounders this year, and two more in 2024, they have flexibility and could use one, some, or all of those picks to acquire a quarterback. I wouldn't rule out a veteran signal-caller being under center in 2023, but I ultimately think the Texans will go with a quarterback in the Draft.

We still have a looooong way to go before Thursday, April 27. That's when the first round begins in Kansas City.

Myiesha Shaw: Dear Drew, Where do you see the Texans in 2 years?

DD: Better.

I like the young pieces in Dameon Pierce, Nico Collins, Derek Stingley, Jr., Christian Harris and Jalen Pitre, to name a few.

With the talent incoming with this Draft and the next, and the abundance of picks, the Texans will be able to add quite a bit more young talent.

On top of that, Houston should have quite a bit more money to work with, salary cap-wise than in recent years.

With a few key free agent acquisitions, a few more impact rookies, and improvement from players already on the roster, things will get better on the field.

Michael Yanez: Dear Drew, Do you get invited to any functions hosted by the players or coaching staff? If not, you should.

DD: Thanks Mike. I appreciate those kind words. Yes, I've emceed some events involving players and coaches in the past. I hope to do so again soon.

Rolando Gonzalez: Dear Drew, What's your New Year's resolution?

DD: Swim at least 3 miles per week and wail on my pecs a ton. What's yours?