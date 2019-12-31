Drew's Dozen: 12Q with CB & special teamer Keion Crossen

1. DD) Jahleel Addae told me you're a minister. Is that true?

Crossen: Yeah. I've been pursuing ministry since I was about 12. Right after college I was ordained. I received my minister's license. So I get to marry peopled and speak the word of God. It's been an awesome experience. I did my first sermon on Easter Sunday of this year.

2. DD) So speaking in public is no problem for you then, correct?

Crossen: Not at all. It's like being yourself when you're in ministry. You have a bigger purpose that you have to relate, and it can't be opinionated. It has to be fact and truth. Just like if you're talking with me now.

3. DD) What was your first job?

Crossen: Dollar General. Summer job. I was packing boxes. I was unloading U-boats. Every Wednesday and Friday those trucks would come in, and I knew that this was definitely not it for me.

4. DD) Which teammate would make a great coach?