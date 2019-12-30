Texans prepare for Bills in Wild Card game, possible return of J.J. Watt

Dec 29, 2019 at 08:49 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

The Texans host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Wild Card game after a 10-6 finish in 2019.

With the Texans' playoff seeding decided before kickoff, Houston rested a number of key starters, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive lineman D.J. Reader and linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

"I think we're as healthy as we can possibly be at this time," head coach Bill O'Brien said Sunday. "We need to come in here ready to go, find out when we play, probably Saturday, and we'll get going this week and have a good week of preparation. We know Buffalo is a really good football team. They've got a very good disciplined team, got a really good, young quarterback that's playing really well. They do a lot of things well. They're very well coached. Sean McDermott does a great job so you know it's a big challenge, and we've got to have a good week of preparation."

On Sunday, the Texans fell 35-14 to the Tennessee Titans, who secured the final AFC wildcard spot with the win. The Bills also finished 10-6 following their Week 17 loss to the New York Jets. Quarterback Josh Allen, who has completed 58.8 percent of passes for 20 touchdown and just nine interceptions, will make his postseason debut. Buffalo's defense is ranked second in the NFL, allowing an average of 16.2 points per game. The Bills are fifth in the AFC with a plus-6 turnover differential, forcing 22 takeaways (13 interceptions, nine fumbles) with just 16 giveaways (10 interceptions, six fumbles).

Related Links

"I think they've just got a good team top to bottom, offense, defense, special teams, well-coached in McDermott," Johnathan Joseph said. "He's always going to be sharp and I think we just have to go and play our style of football."

The Texans may also see the return of J.J. Watt, who could be back after missing the final eight games of the 2019 regular season. Watt returned to practice on December 24 after rehabbing his way back from season-ending surgery for a pectoral injury on October 27 against Oakland.

"J.J. came back last week, and he practiced," O'Brien said. "We kind of built him up throughout the week. He did a little individual in the beginning, and then he was able to take some practice reps during the week. He's on the way, and we'll make a determination on that at some point next week."

The Texans needed a win and Kansas City loss to move up in the playoff seeding, but were solidified as the No. 4 seed when the Chiefs won their game against the Chargers earlier in the day. With New England's loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots will not have a first-round bye and will host the Titans on Wild Card weekend.

Details for the Texans-Bills playoff game will be determined following the Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Saints.

Cheer Photos: Texans vs. Titans

See photos of the Houston Texans Cheerleaders cheering on your Houston Texans on Week 17 of the 2019 NFL season.

ZT1_8687
1 / 11
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT2_8844
2 / 11
ZACH TARRANT
ZT2_8806
3 / 11
ZACH TARRANT
ZT1_8820
4 / 11
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
CC409331
5 / 11
CC409278
6 / 11
ZT1_8813
7 / 11
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
ZT1_8643
8 / 11
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
CC400679
9 / 11
EDY07684
10 / 11
Eddie Clarke/Eddie TWO81.COM
CC903089
11 / 11
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Texans to open 2022 season at home against Indianapolis Colts

The Houston Texans will open their 2022 campaign at home against the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL announced Thursday.

news

Special teams looking to build in 2022 | Daily Brew

With returning special teams players and new players on the way, Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross can't help his optimism heading into Year 2.

news

Lovie Smith a big reason for Kirksey, Grugier-Hill to re-sign | Daily Brew

LBs Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill wanted to return to the Houston Texans to play for Lovie Smith as head coach.

news

Lovie Smith on Davis Mills: "There are so many good things he did and that's as a rookie"

Davis Mills has not officially been named the Houston Texans starter in 2022, but the second-year quarterback is certainly showing the skills of a leader.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles are engaged!

Simone Biles called it "the easiest yes," announcing her engagement with Houston Texans DB Jonathan Owens on Tuesday morning.

news

1-on-1 with Greg Beacham, Associated Press | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

AP reporter Greg Beacham gives insight on Rams OC Kevin O'Connell, who interviewed for the Houston Texans Head Coach position.

news

Meet OL Geron Christian Sr.

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Geron Christian Sr., claimed off waivers from the Washington Football Team on May 21, 2021.

news

Meet OL Jordan Steckler

Get to know Houston Texans offensive lineman Jordan Steckler, signed as a free agent on February 5, 2021.

news

Meet OL Justin Britt

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Justin Britt, signed as a free agent on March 8, 2021.

news

Lonnie Johnson Jr. showing growth at safety this offseason | Daily Brew

With a full season and the end of the offseason program under his belt, Lonnie Johnson is showing growth at the safety position.

news

Meet TE Paul Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans tight end Paul Quessenberry, signed as a free agent on February 10, 2021.

Advertising