Texans prepare for Bills in Wild Card game, possible return of J.J. Watt

"I think they've just got a good team top to bottom, offense, defense, special teams, well-coached in McDermott," Johnathan Joseph said. "He's always going to be sharp and I think we just have to go and play our style of football."

The Texans may also see the return of J.J. Watt, who could be back after missing the final eight games of the 2019 regular season. Watt returned to practice on December 24 after rehabbing his way back from season-ending surgery for a pectoral injury on October 27 against Oakland.

"J.J. came back last week, and he practiced," O'Brien said. "We kind of built him up throughout the week. He did a little individual in the beginning, and then he was able to take some practice reps during the week. He's on the way, and we'll make a determination on that at some point next week."

The Texans needed a win and Kansas City loss to move up in the playoff seeding, but were solidified as the No. 4 seed when the Chiefs won their game against the Chargers earlier in the day. With New England's loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Patriots will not have a first-round bye and will host the Titans on Wild Card weekend.