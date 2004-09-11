

Pick up your copy of Texans Gameday inside the stadium Sunday.

Carr's stats were ugly. He completed just 6 of 25 passes for 87 yards with two interceptions. The Chargers recovered his fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Behind a makeshift offensive line, he was sacked nine times.

But Carr kept getting up off the canvas in a game the Texans had no chance of winning. He refused to come out of the game. Seven days earlier he had engineered a remarkable win. But it was in San Diego – in defeat – that Carr earned the respect of his peers.

"Believe me, I had mixed emotions about leaving him in the game," Capers said. "Once the game got out of control you've got your number one pick in franchise history and we're having trouble protecting him and he didn't want to come out of the game.

"He wanted to stay in there and fight until the end, and I really felt at that time that if I had pulled him out, I would have done a lot more harm than good as the leader of the team. It would have looked as though I was treating him much different than the rest of the guys on the team. He wanted to stay in and he stayed in there and battled right until the end and I think he gained a lot of respect from our team that day."

Nearly two years later, Carr opens his third season under center against the Chargers Sunday at Reliant Stadium. Both teams are markedly different. But Carr will draw from what he learned that humbling afternoon at Qualcomm Stadium.

"It was a rough game," Carr said. "I knew we probably weren't going make the playoffs or go to the Super Bowl or anything, but I wanted to get something positive and I got a chance to take all the snaps.

"Hopefully, when we start winning some games, it will be nice to look back on those times because it was tough then and hopefully it is going to get better."

This is an important season for Carr – he'll be the first to admit that. The Texans finally have some depth and experience at most positions and the feeling in Houston is that the club is ready to take a lengthy step forward in 2004. And most fans expect Carr to drive the bandwagon.

"I feel comfortable with where we're at right now and I feel comfortable as a quarterback," Carr said. "I think the guys around me feel comfortable with me in there. Most of us in the huddle right now have played together and the guys I haven't played with yet have played a lot longer than me. It's a good feeling."

Let's face it, quarterback is unlike any position in team sports. You usually get more credit and blame than you deserve, considering each NFL team has 22 starters. And the spotlight on No. 1 picks like Carr is even brighter, even though your draft status is hardly an assurance of future success. This week alone, we've seen Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (the 1998 top pick and reigning NFL co-MVP) lead his team in a crucial prime time game against the defending Super Bowl champion. And we've also the 1999 top selection, Tim Couch, cut by the Packers and looking for work.

Where will Carr fall along that spectrum? It's too early to tell. But if his off-season and preseason work is any indication, the Texans look solid under center for seasons to come.

"We expect him to be the best that he's been this season," Capers said. "I don't think there's any doubt heading into the third year that he's going to be a more confident player."

Carr still possesses a rocket arm, but he's not forcing the ball as much as he used to. Consistency appears to be his catchword this season with the media and it shows on the field. He completed 70 percent of his passes in the preseason. He's still difficult to corral in the backfield. And most of all, he's showing more command in the huddle.