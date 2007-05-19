Edith appears on Spanish Family Feud

My name is Edith and this coming year will be my fifth season as a Texans Cheerleader. I had a great experience this past week in Miami, Fla. I was invited by the Spanish game show, Que Dice la Gente? to compete alongside four other NFL cheerleaders.This game show is the spanish version of Family Feud. Las Poristas (spanish for cheerleaders) was my 'family' and we competed against El Grupo Contacto who are a group of male actors and comedians from Mexico.We had a week long challenge which consisted of five games.

I grew up watching Family Feud and being on the show was an opportunity of a lifetime for me! I was able to meet four other cheerleaders who share my passion for dance and football. We had a lot in common and they were all such great young women. They represented the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and the Oakland Raiders. We had so much fun trying to win the prize money, but above that we were just trying to beat the guys!