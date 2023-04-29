"Electric" University of Houston WR Tank Dell elated to remain in H-Town

Apr 28, 2023 at 09:59 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Tank Dell DM

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell gets to stay in town.

The University of Houston wide receiver was chosen in the third round Friday night by the Texans after another trade. The 69th overall pick, Dell was chosen by Houston after they dealt a third-rounder (73rd overall) and fifth-rounder (161st overall) to the Rams for the 69th and a sixth (191st overall).

Nicknamed "Tank" by his mother because he had a big head as a baby, the 5-8, 165-pounder led all of college football the last two seasons with a combined 199 receptions for 2,727 yards and 29 touchdowns. An electric pass-catcher on offense, and punt/kickoff returner on special teams, Dell was elated to get the call from the Texans. He described what fans can expect from him on the field.

"They for sure can expect some excitement," Dell said. "I'm coming to give them everything I got."

Before he was drafted, Dell got in touch with the second overall pick, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud. He didn't hesitate to let the signal-caller know he wanted to join him at NRG Stadium.

SeasonTickets

"Just make sure they come up and draft me," Dell told Stroud. "I told him I wanted to play with him. I told him we'll have fun together for sure."

Dell was also quick to emphasize his desire to contribute in the return game.

"I feel like I add a lot of value to the special teams," Dell said. "Just being electric with the ball in my hands. I know how to read the field. I'm quick. I'm fast. If you think I'm stuck, I can get out of some things. Explosiveness."

Dell was the fourth player chosen by the Texans in the 2023 NFL Draft. Houston still has six picks remaining on Saturday, including two at the top of the fourth round, 104th and 105th overall.

Related Content

news

Juice Scruggs brings physicality, flexibility to Texans o-line

The Texans new center, Juice Scruggs, discussed the strengths of his game after being selected late in the second round of the NFL Draft.

news

Trade for Tank: Texans move up in 3rd round, have 6 picks left

After a 3rd round trade with the Rams, the Texans selected Houston wide receiver Tank Dell 69th overall. The Texans now have six picks remaining in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

After trade into 2nd round, Texans have 7 picks left in 2023 NFL Draft

The Texans made a trade Friday night and moved up to the second round to select Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

news

Alabama connection means a lot for Will Anderson Jr. and Texans

Will Anderson Jr. is happy to be in Texas, and Alabama links got him here

news

Will Anderson Jr.'s fit in DeMeco Ryans' defense

DeMeco Ryans discussed his expectations for Will Anderson Jr. and his role in the Houston Texans defense.

news

But...what did the media think of the Texans' 1st round?

Find out what a few members of the local and national media thought of the Texans' moves Thursday night during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Two fans from Mexico win trip Texans Draft Party in Houston

The Houston Texans and United Airlines teamed up to fly in two lucky fans from Mexico to attend the 2023 Texans Draft Party at the Miller Outdoor Theatre.

news

Texans have 10 picks remaining in 2023 NFL Draft

Following a Thursday-night trade, the Texans have 10 picks left in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

C.J. Stroud "accuracy" a good fit for Texans offense

QB C.J. Stroud is excited to be a Texan, and explained how his accuracy will bode well for what Houston wants to do on offense.

news

Texans players react to Draft picks | As Seen On Social

General Manager Nick Caserio's early Draft Day trade had Texans players excited for the new additions to the team.

news

Behind the trade in Houston: Texans draft C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson in back-to-back picks

The Houston Texans started off the 2023 NFL Draft in dramatic fashion, first selecting QB C.J. Stroud and then LB Will Anderson Jr. in back-to-back picks.

Advertising