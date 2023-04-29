"Electric" University of Houston WR Tank Dell elated to remain in H-Town

Nathaniel "Tank" Dell gets to stay in town.

The University of Houston wide receiver was chosen in the third round Friday night by the Texans after another trade. The 69th overall pick, Dell was chosen by Houston after they dealt a third-rounder (73rd overall) and fifth-rounder (161st overall) to the Rams for the 69th and a sixth (191st overall).

Nicknamed "Tank" by his mother because he had a big head as a baby, the 5-8, 165-pounder led all of college football the last two seasons with a combined 199 receptions for 2,727 yards and 29 touchdowns. An electric pass-catcher on offense, and punt/kickoff returner on special teams, Dell was elated to get the call from the Texans. He described what fans can expect from him on the field.

"They for sure can expect some excitement," Dell said. "I'm coming to give them everything I got."