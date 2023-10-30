Everything to know about what happened on Sunday | Daily Brew

Good Monday morning to you.

The Texans dropped a tough one in Carolina on Sunday, falling to the Panthers on a field goal as time expired.

It was a **defensive struggle** throughout: Houston came up with six sacks, allowed just 44 rushing yards, and even had a goal line stand on 4th down.

But Head Coach DeMeco Ryans and the players are **already focused on correcting mistakes** and getting set for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who come to town for a Sunday matchup at NRG Stadium.