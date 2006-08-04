Eyes on the prize

In fact, Lewis feels his season with the Wranglers, in which he set the AFL rookie record for receiving yards with 1,411 on 113 catches and 23 touchdowns, helped prepare him better for the NFL. He thinks the AFL made him faster.

"It helped a lot," Lewis said. "My first year in the NFL, the game seemed so fast. It was almost a blur, and I felt like I was two steps behind.

"In the NFL, these guys are extremely strong. And they have a lot more room to hit you harder. In the Arena League, the windows are so small. When you catch the ball, you don't have much time to react.

"So when you get out there on the big field, you actually have a step or two to do something. The velocity might be faster in the NFL, but they're just farther away from you."

The AFL, Lewis thinks, helped him learn to speed-shift to a faster gear in traffic.

"The Arena League was just a little bit faster," he said. "It's kind of slowed down here for me a little bit now. I feel I have room to make better moves. It's just helped me a lot."

Especially in the area of kick returns, where Mathis' injury has left a huge opportunity for someone.

"In the Arena League, the minute you catch it, they're right in your face," Lewis said. "Here you get a chance to read the field and set up your blocks. They're two different games, but they're still football. It's still, catch the ball and make people miss."

Lewis empathizes with the plight of Mathis, but knows this might be his best shot in the NFL.

"You don't want to see good guys go down," Lewis said. "We all like Jerome. We know he's a part of this team, but that's just the game of football. There are only so many spots, and they have to be filled. And if that's the way I have to try and get on the roster, then that's the way I have to go.

"It's nothing toward Jerome's misfortune. You don't want to ever see anything bad happen to the guys, but everybody needs an opportunity, and if I can get that one to make a name for myself, that's the way I have to go."

The kick return position is wide open on the Texans as Mathis, in a foot cast after surgery on his ankle, is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and won't come off before the sixth game of the season.

Others vying for his position include rookie running backs Wali Lundy and Chris Taylor, wide receiver Kendrick Starling and wide receiver Jake Schifino, the free agent from the Tennessee Titans who is reportedly the fastest man remaining in camp, running the 40 in the low 4.3s.