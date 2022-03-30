Fan Excitement Fuels the Game | Daily Brew

Nick Caserio told us that the meetings gave the attendees a comprehensive view of the popularity of the game nationally and locally. "You look at it from a big picture league perspective then drill down and what are the things that you can do specific to your team to continue to grow the game and evolve. You see how much interest there is in our game and we all have a responsibility to do our part to continue to try to grow it. But ultimately we have to focus on what's best for the Houston Texans."

Texans President Greg Grissom has been focused on everything from spearheading the season ticket member pricing innovations to planning big events like the draft party, to activating the club's internal media crew to showcase the squad in as many ways as possible. "We know it's an interesting time and an exciting time, with all the new components to build the team and we want to give everybody an inside look." He said on Texans All Access.

It's no surprise that offseason plans for the Texans don't only involve X's and O's but the fan experience as well. Texans Chair and Chief Executive officer Cal McNair is eager to see NRG Stadium back in gameday mode. "Planning is coming to fruition so I can't wait to get everyone back in the stadium, getting loud, and cheer with them, for the team."