Throw a Dart | 13th Overall Mock Draft Tracker, 1.0

There's no consensus on who the Texans will draft at third overall, and there's all sorts of disagreement about what route they'll take at 13th.

As we showed yesterday in the latest Mock Draft Tracker, 16-of-58 experts predicted Houston would select Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal with their first of two first-round picks. The All-American left tackle was the most-mocked player to Houston, though several others were mocked to the Texans by at least eight different prognosticators.

The mid-March trade with Cleveland saw the Texans acquire six draft picks, including the Browns' first-rounder in each of the next three Drafts. That first one is the 13th overall in 2022, and the experts are divided. From 38 of the more prominent mock drafts, two players--Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.--were mocked to Houston by five separate experts apiece. Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, II was a Texans pick at 13th overall in four different mock drafts, and three other players each were mocked to Houston by three experts.