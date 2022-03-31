Throw a Dart | 13th Overall Mock Draft Tracker, 1.0

Mar 31, 2022
There's no consensus on who the Texans will draft at third overall, and there's all sorts of disagreement about what route they'll take at 13th.

As we showed yesterday in the latest Mock Draft Tracker, 16-of-58 experts predicted Houston would select Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal with their first of two first-round picks. The All-American left tackle was the most-mocked player to Houston, though several others were mocked to the Texans by at least eight different prognosticators.

The mid-March trade with Cleveland saw the Texans acquire six draft picks, including the Browns' first-rounder in each of the next three Drafts. That first one is the 13th overall in 2022, and the experts are divided. From 38 of the more prominent mock drafts, two players--Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr.--were mocked to Houston by five separate experts apiece. Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson, II was a Texans pick at 13th overall in four different mock drafts, and three other players each were mocked to Houston by three experts.

Houston General Manager Nick Caserio and Head Coach Lovie Smith have traveled to several pro days over the last couple weeks, and will continue to do so. Houston currently has 11 selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday, April 28.

DavisJordan
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022

DL Jordan Davis
Georgia Bulldogs
Height,Weight: 6-6, 341

On a defense of standouts, Davis was excellent for the 2021 National Champs. Winner of both the Outland Trophy and the Chuck Bednarik Award, Davis was a force on the interior of the Bulldogs defense. The five mock drafters below predicted he'd be the Texans choice at 13th overall.

Related Links

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. CBS SPORTS (JOSH EDWARDS) 3/31/2022
2. PRO FOOTBALL FOCUS (AUSTIN GAYLE) 3/28/2022
3. THE RINGER (DANNY KELLY) 3/23/2022
4. COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS (PETE FIUTAK) 3/23/2022
5. ESPN (MEL KIPER, JR.) 3/22/2022
STINGLEY
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022

CB Derek Stingley, Jr.
LSU Tigers
Height, Weight: 6-0, 190

Some have mocked Stingley to the Texans with the third overall pick. At his best in college, Stingley was a lockdown corner who helped the Tigers capture the National Championship in 2019. Like Davis above, Stingley was mocked to the Texans by different experts. Those mockers are listed below.

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. CBS SPORTS (CHRIS TRAPASSO) 3/30/2022
2. CBS SPORTS (WILL BRINSON) 3/29/2022
3. ATHLON SPORTS (BRYAN FISCHER) 3/29/2022
4. THE DRAFT NETWORK (BRENTLEY WEISSMAN) 3/28/2022
5. NFL.COM (CHAD REUTER) 3/25/2022
JohnsonJermaine
Todd Rosenberg/Todd Rosenberg Photography 2022

DE Jermaine Johnson, II
Florida State Seminoles
Height, Weight: 6-5, 262

The ACC Defensive Player of the Year last fall, Johnson rang up a dozen sacks and 18 tackles for loss in 2021. Four different mock drafts have him going to the Texans at 13th overall. Those four mocks are listed below.

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET LAST UPDATED
1. YAHOO! SPORTS (ERIC EDHOLM) 3/31/2022
2. CBS SPORTS (RYAN WILSON) 3/28/2022
3. SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (RYAN MCCRISTAL) 3/28/2022
4. NBC SPORTS EDGE (THOR NYSTROM) 3/25/2022

From the rest of the 38 mock drafts we gathered together, 11 different players were mocked to the Texans. Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, USC wide receiver Drake London and Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie were each projected to Houston by three separate experts.

Six other players were mocked by two experts to the Texans, with two more players each getting mocked to Houston by one prognosticator apiece.

Table inside Article
MEDIA OUTLET PLAYER LAST UPDATED
FTN FANTASY (MATTHEW FREEDMAN) S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME 3/29/2022
SHARP FOOTBALL ANALYSIS (BRENDAN DONOHUE) S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME 3/28/2022
NEW YORK POST (STEVE SERBY) S KYLE HAMILTON, NOTRE DAME 3/26/2022
NFL MEDIA (CYNTHIA FRELUND) WR DRAKE LONDON, USC 3/31/2022
NFL MEDIA (BUCKY BROOKS) WR DRAKE LONDON, USC 3/29/2022
SI.COM (ZACK PATRAW) WR DRAKE LONDON, USC 3/26/2022
USA TODAY (DOUG FARRAR) CB TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON 3/23/2022
NFL.COM (DANIEL JEREMIAH) CB TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON 3/22/2022
PFF.COM (TREVOR SIKKEMA) CB TRENT MCDUFFIE, WASHINGTON 3/18/2022
PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (CAM MELLOR) CB ANDREW BOOTH, JR., CLEMSON 3/26/2022
NFL.COM (MAURICE JONES-DREW) CB ANDREW BOOTH, JR., CLEMSON 3/24/2022
ESPN (MIKE TANNENBAUM) OL CHARLES CROSS, MISS ST 3/30/2022
CBS SPORTS (KYLE STACKPOLE) OL CHARLES CROSS, MISS ST 3/19/2022
USA TODAY (NATE DAVIS) LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH 3/24/2022
CBS SPORTS (PETE PRISCO) LB DEVIN LLOYD, UTAH 3/22/2022
USA TODAY (LUKE EASTERLING) OL TREVOR PENNING, NORTHERN IOWA 3/28/2022
DRAFT COUNTDOWN (SHANE HALLAM) OL TREVOR PENNING, NORTHERN IOWA 3/21/2022
CBS SPORTS (TOM FORNELLI) DE TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA 3/27/2022
SPORTING NEWS (VINNIE IYER) DE TRAVON WALKER, GEORGIA 3/25/2022
WALTER FOOTBALL (CHARLIE CAMPBELL) WR GARRETT WILSON, OHIO STATE 3/28/2022
WALTER FOOTBALL (WALTER CHEREPINSKY) WR GARRETT WILSON, OHIO STATE 3/28/2022
FOOTBALL OUTSIDERS (DERRIK KLASSEN) OL IKEM EKWONU, NC STATE 3/22/2022
37. PRO FOOTBALL NETWORK (IAN CUMMINGS) DE GEORGE KARLAFTIS, PURDUE 3/24/2022

