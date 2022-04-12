Offensive Linemen Can Be "Playmakers as Well"

Offensive playmakers aren't just quarterbacks, receivers and running backs. Just ask Pep Hamilton.

With offseason conditioning underway at NRG Stadium, the Texans offensive coordinator is getting a chance to teach and install his new offense. Getting better in the run game and also being able to attack with a vertical passing game won't happen unless the offensive line improves.

"It all starts up front for us," Hamilton said. "Saying that is not just cliché. We really feel like our offensive lineman are playmakers as well."

Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil returns. So does Tytus Howard, who filled in for Tunsil late in 2021 at left tackle, after playing the first half of last fall at left guard. Howard spent most of 2019 and 2020 at right tackle. Justin Britt started 11 games at center last season, and signed a new deal with the club last month. Charlie Heck enters his third year in the NFL after starting 13 times at right tackle. Max Scharping has started a combined 33 times since he was drafted in 2019. Add in A.J. Cann, who comes to town after starting 94 games at right guard in Jacksonville since 2015, and the Texans have a mix of experience and styles up front.