Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | Additional teams based on standings

The Texans 2022 schedule will be as challenging as any other, but there have been so many changes for the 14 teams on the Texans schedule that it might make sense to see how each team has been impacted. So, let's take a look at the remaining opponents based on 2021 division finish.

Cleveland (home)

Three Key additions - QB Deshaun Watson, WR Amari Cooper, WR Jakeem Grant - Well, you already know.

One Key Loss - WR Jarvis Landry - He was given the opportunity to seek a trade after the trade for Cooper. After not finding one, the Browns released Landry who is still on the market as we speak.

Miami (away)

Three Key additions - WR Tyreek Hill, OT Terron Armstead, RB Chase Edmonds - My gosh, the WEAPONS are ridiculous - Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki and recent addition Cedrick Wilson. Good grief. QB Tua Tagovailoa won't lack firepower at his disposal so he just has to get them the ball.

One Key Loss - OT Jesse Davis - Davis had some quality moments in his career, but the Dolphins moved on from Davis with the signing of Terron Armstead.

Chicago (away)

Three Key additions - HBC Matt Eberflus, GM Ryan Poles, DT Justin Jones - the Bears haven't done much in the way of adding personnel but did add a new HBC/GM duo that has its work cut out to make the Bears a consistent NFC power.