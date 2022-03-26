Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | AFC West

The Texans 2022 schedule will be as challenging as any other, but there have been so many changes for the 14 teams on the Texans schedule that it might make sense to see how each team has been impacted. So, let's take a look at the opponents, diving into the AFC West.

Kansas City (home)

Three Key additions - WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, S Justin Reid - One of those additions hurts a little bit more than the other two, but the story in KC is the departure of the most dangerous weapon in the league, bar none.

One Key Loss - WR/Weapon X Tyreek Hill - My gosh, this one is still reverberating throughout the league. KC will be more than fine, but this is a MASSIVE loss for how this offense operates. They'll adjust, but it'll take a while. DCs around the AFC West breathed a sigh of relief when they heard Hill was leaving for South Beach. For Houston, though, there won't be much of a break as the Texans will face him in Miami.

Las Vegas (away)

Three Key additions - HBC Josh McDaniels, WR Davante Adams, Edge Chandler Jones - Like the trade of Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Adams trade shook the NFL world. Adams, Hunter Renfrow and Darren Waller?!? WHAT?!?!? That offense, now led by new head coach McDaniels and QB Derek Carr, is going to be EX-PLO-SIVE!

One Key Loss - Edge Yannick Ngakoue - The Raiders won't miss Ngakoue but I set up the article to discuss one key loss. They won't miss him because Chandler Jones will be Ngakoue plus that much more.

Los Angeles Chargers P(home)

Three Key additions - Edge Khalil Mack, CB J.C. Jackson, DT Sebastian Joseph-Day - The craziest offseason we've seen in quite some time kicked off with the trade for Mack. Then, the Chargers paid Jackson, one of the best cover corners in the league. Those moves were a sign that the Chargers think they're close, especially with QB Justin Herbert on his rookie contract.

One Key Loss - OT Bryan Bulaga - I don't know that the Chargers will miss the former Packers star a significant amount, or at all, honestly.

Denver (away)

Three Key additions - QB Russell Wilson, Edge Randy Gregory, DT D.J. Jones - Again, another trade shook the NFL to its core when Wilson was traded to Denver, one massive move during the AFC West Arms Race of 2022. Wilson will take this offense to a completely different level.