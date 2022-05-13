Texans to log less air miles in 2022 regular season

May 12, 2022 at 09:21 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

Despite starting the season with four of their first six games on the road, the number of air miles for the Texans will go down in 2022.

The Texans play nine road contests this fall but will still fly fewer miles than they did during the 2021 regular season.

Their NFC East opponents actually make up the shortest and longest trips of the campaign. The Cowboys are just 450 miles roundtrip from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), while the New York Giants (EWR) are 2,800 miles roundtrip.

Houston will play a road game in the Pacific, Mountain, Central and Eastern time zones this season.

Last year, the Texans flew a combined 16,582 air miles roundtrip. They'll only fly 15,826 air miles in 2022.

They flew the most in 2019, when they played the Jaguars in London, and also had coastal trips to face the Chargers in Los Angeles and the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

Table inside Article
2022 ROAD OPPONENT (AIRPORT)ROUNDTRIP MILES FROM IAH
WEEK 2: DENVER BRONCOS (DEN)1,722
WEEK 3: CHICAGO BEARS (ORD)1,852
WEEK 5: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (JAX)1,630
WEEK 7: LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (LAS)2,440
WEEK 10: NEW YORK GIANTS (EWR)2,800
WEEK 12: MIAMI DOLPHINS (MIA)1,926
WEEK 14: DALLAS COWBOYS (DFW)450
WEEK 16: TENNESSEE TITANS (BNA)1,314
WEEK 18: INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (IND)1,692
TOTAL15,826

📸 | Stadiums the Texans will visit in 2022

Check out all the stadiums the Texans will visit in 2022.

Nissan Stadium vs. Tennessee Titans
1 / 9

Nissan Stadium vs. Tennessee Titans

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Indianapolis Colts
2 / 9

Lucas Oil Stadium vs. Indianapolis Colts

Zach Tarrant/HOUSTON TEXANS
Soldier Field vs. Chicago Bears
3 / 9

Soldier Field vs. Chicago Bears

Hard Rock Stadium vs. Miami Dolphins
4 / 9

Hard Rock Stadium vs. Miami Dolphins

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
AT&T Stadium vs. Dallas Cowboys
5 / 9

AT&T Stadium vs. Dallas Cowboys

Zach Tarrant
Empower Field at Mile High vs Denver Broncos
6 / 9

Empower Field at Mile High vs Denver Broncos

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
TIAA Bank Field vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
7 / 9

TIAA Bank Field vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
MetLife Stadium vs. New York Giants
8 / 9

MetLife Stadium vs. New York Giants

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Allegiant Stadium vs. Las Vegas
9 / 9

Allegiant Stadium vs. Las Vegas

David Becker/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
