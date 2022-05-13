Texans to log less air miles in 2022 regular season

Despite starting the season with four of their first six games on the road, the number of air miles for the Texans will go down in 2022.

The Texans play nine road contests this fall but will still fly fewer miles than they did during the 2021 regular season.

Their NFC East opponents actually make up the shortest and longest trips of the campaign. The Cowboys are just 450 miles roundtrip from Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), while the New York Giants (EWR) are 2,800 miles roundtrip.

Houston will play a road game in the Pacific, Mountain, Central and Eastern time zones this season.

Last year, the Texans flew a combined 16,582 air miles roundtrip. They'll only fly 15,826 air miles in 2022.

They flew the most in 2019, when they played the Jaguars in London, and also had coastal trips to face the Chargers in Los Angeles and the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.