Key roster moves for Texans 2022 opponents | NFC East

Mar 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM
JH
John Harris

Texans Analyst

The Texans 2022 schedule will be as challenging as any other, but there have been so many changes for the 14 teams on the Texans schedule that it might make sense to see how each team has been impacted. So, let's take a look at the opponents, moving on to the NFC East.

Philadelphia (home)

Three Key additions - Edge Hasson Reddick, WR Zach Pascal, DT Renell Wren - It might be more notable that the Eagles stuck with current QB Jalen Hurts, making no overtures for any other NFL QB this offseason. Reddick gives the Eagles some much needed explosive burst off the edge.

One Key Loss - G Brandon Brooks (retired) - Bravo, big fella, what a great career. The Eagles will miss him but there are some solid interior replacements.

Washington (home)

Three Key additions - QB Carson Wentz, OG Andrew Norwell, DT Tyler Clark - The Commanders jumped in the deep water for another QB, one that wore out his welcome in Philly and Indy. As such, how will Wentz be accepted, how will he perform and can it work? I'd lean no, but a change of scenery might work this time. Maybe??

One Key Loss - S Landon Collins - the safety-linebacker hybrid is looking for a new home after a couple of years trying to find his fit for the WFT.

New York Giants (away)

Three Key additions - Head Coach Brian Daboll, IOL Jon Feliciano, G Mark Glowinski - the OL needed an upgrade next to LT Andrew Thomas and Feliciano and Glowinski are the perfect interior duo for said upgrade.

One Key Loss - TE Evan Engram - After an excellent rookie year, Engram NEVER found the secret sauce again. Here's hoping he doesn't in Jacksonville either!

Dallas (away)

Three Key additions - Retaining hot HBC prospects DC Dan Quinn and OC Kellen Moore, Edge Dante Fowler Jr, WR James Washington - There really isn't much being added to the mix as the Cowboys have a veteran/star-laden roster.

One Key Loss - DE Randy Gregory - He was a Cowboy again for a minute then we all woke up the next day and he was a Bronco. Dallas will sorely miss his twitch off the edge. WR Amari Cooper will be sorely as well, but CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup form one of the best WR duos in the league already

Advertising