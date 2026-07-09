Texans Camp Is Three Weeks Out and WR Josh Kelly Interview

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On today's Wednesday show, John Harris and I counted down the days to the start of camp — we are three weeks out, with veterans expected to report July 28 and the first practice likely on July 29 — and we spent a good chunk of time going through Kevin Patra's AFC South training camp storylines on NFL.com before sitting down with a player who is going to be one of the most fun guys to watch over the next month.

WR Josh Kelly joined us in the studio, and you could feel the energy from this young man. He came to the Texans late last year after being released by Dallas, spent the season on the practice squad running scout team, and has used OTAs and minicamp to put himself squarely in the conversation for a roster spot. "Day one to now, I feel like OTAs have been going pretty good for me," Kelly told us. "My biggest thing is just getting accommodated with the quarterbacks and accommodated with the coaches and just trying to build that trust with everybody."

What stood out to John and me is that this guy was going against Kamari Lassiter and Derek Stingley Jr. every single day on the scout team and getting better because of it. "Any time that you're able to get a catch on two of the best corners, it should boost up your confidence tremendously," Kelly said. "If you could do that here, imagine what you could really do on the field." He said the whole offense has taken a massive step forward from last year, and he wants everyone to know that this unit is ready. "Everybody should expect a big season out of the offense," he said.

Kelly's path to get here is a great story. He started at Fresno State, transferred to Washington State and then to Texas Tech, went undrafted and signed with Dallas. He was released late in training camp and found his way to the Texans practice squad. Now he has a real shot at sticking, and he is approaching camp like it is everything. "I'm trying to let everybody know that I'm here, man," he said. "I'm really ready to play."

We also broke down the AFC South ahead of camp. Patra's three Texans storylines are the O-line overhaul with Aireontae Ersery, Keylan Rutledge, Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith leading the way; C.J. Stroud and the offense getting back on track; and a defense that could have zero weaknesses if Kayden McDonald hits as a rookie alongside the stars already in place. John pointed out that the depth behind Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter — guys like Dylan Horton, Dominique Robinson and Ali Gaye — is going to be one of the more compelling battles at camp. We went through the Colts, Jags and Titans storylines too, and I have to say, Robert Saleh in Tennessee is a caution light for this division.