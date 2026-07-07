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World Cup Heartbreak & Blake Fisher's Year 3 Growth Plan

Jul 07, 2026 at 06:41 PM
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Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

An image from the June 2nd, 2026 Offseason OTA Practice 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
An image from the June 2nd, 2026 Offseason OTA Practice 2 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Hey Texans fans — if you haven't subscribed to Texans All-Access on Spotify or Apple Podcasts, now's the time. We're in the homestretch before training camp, and you don't want to miss a thing.

Johnny and I came into Tuesday's show still stinging from the USMNT's 4-1 loss to Belgium in the World Cup Round of 16, and I'll be honest — it was time to move on. I told John straight up: can we get back to American football? And that's exactly what we did.

We spent some time walking through the 25 seasons of this franchise and how expectations have swung wildly throughout. From that opening night win against Dallas in 2002 to the heartbreak of 2-14 in 2013, and then the DeMeco Ryans era that's brought us three straight playoff seasons.

We also got into ESPN's Mike Clay and his 2026 stat projections, and I'll tell you — Johnny and I weren't buying all of it. C.J. Stroud at nearly 4,000 yards? Fine. But 21 touchdowns? John said it best: "I feel like we've got to have at least 25..." And don't get me started on Calen Bullock at two interceptions. Nine picks in his first two years and you're projecting two? Johnny called him the most disrespected offseason player in the league, and I think he's right.

The best part of the show might have been sitting down with OT Blake Fisher at internal media day. Entering year three, Blake talked about his offseason body work, playing both tackle spots under Cole Popovich, and learning from Trent Brown. When we asked him about the new guys, he lit up. On Wyatt Teller: "Amazing. Goofy. Hilarious. Very open personality. Hard working." And on rookie Febechi Nwaiwu, Blake said he wants to get everything right the first time — sometimes overthinks a little — but has the work ethic to be a great player. I love hearing that from a young lineman about an even younger one.

Training camp presented by Xfinity opens in three weeks. We'll have another player from internal media day joining us tomorrow. Until then — make sure you're subscribed to Texans All-Access on Spotify and Apple Podcasts so you never miss an episode. Go Texans.

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