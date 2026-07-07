Jaylen Reed Is Locked In for Year 2 and the Texans Are Better for It

If you have not heard the latest episode of Texans All-Access, I would encourage you to go listen right now on Spotify or Apple Podcasts — because John Harris and I had an outstanding time catching up with S Jaylen Reed, and what he had to say should have every Texans fan excited about what is coming.

Jaylen is heading into Year 2 after a rookie season that was interrupted by injuries but included a breakout performance in the Thursday Night Football win over the Buffalo Bills, where he led the team with 12 tackles and recovered a fumble. We got to talk with him and right away you could tell this is a young man who is locked in.

"Going into year two, after having a year under my belt, definitely helped," Jaylen told us. "The coaches I have and the staff, they're helping me develop into a young man that's going to take on bigger roles this season. I'm excited for it. I'm prepared for it. I'm up for the challenge."

One of the things I love about Jaylen is that sixth-round chip on his shoulder. He was an All-American and All-Big Ten player at Penn State, and he still does not understand how he dropped that far in the draft. But he has turned it into fuel. "I definitely feel like I was never supposed to go to the sixth round," he said. "But I feel like God has plans for me. And I'm just going to continue to thrive in that aspect."

What I did not know before our conversation is that Jaylen modeled his game after Jalen Pitre while watching the Texans in college. When the Texans called his name, it was a blessing he did not see coming. "DeMeco always says he wants football players," Jaylen said. "And I believe I'm a football player. It's not just being a safety. It's being a football player all around the field. Special teams, defense, whatever the package is, nickel. I know I can do it all."

One of the biggest storylines heading into camp is how the safety room has changed with the addition of Reed Blankenship, and Jaylen could not say enough about what that means for his development. "It's a blessing... having guys like that," Jaylen said of Blankenship. "Me just focusing on how can I get better and learn from other guys in my room, I really appreciate that."

Jaylen also had great things to say about safeties coach Stephen Adegoke, particularly his hands-on coaching style. "I remember the first time Coach Steve put on the pads," Jaylen told us with a laugh. "I was looking at him like, I really got to tackle you right now? But it's cool having a coach like that. It actually helped me a lot."

I asked Jaylen why so many good football players come from Detroit, and I loved his answer. "We're dogs, man," he said. "Detroit mentality — it's not a good city. Not a lot of us come from a lot of good things. So we got a lot of stuff built up. We're ready. We're hungry. And I feel like we got the right attitude to attack certain things, especially in the game of football. The guys from Detroit, we last a long time in the NFL."

When Jaylen is healthy, he can flat-out play. There is no question about that. Year 2 in DeMeco Ryans' defense with a more comfortable scheme, a veteran mentor in Blankenship, and that Detroit hunger driving him forward — I think you are going to see a big jump from No. 23 this season.