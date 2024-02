Final Mock Draft Survey: Scattered opinion on Texans' pick

*This article is part of our 2012 Path to the Draft coverage presented by Warehouse Pool Supply

On the morning of the first day of the 2012 NFL Draft (April 26-28), we've updated our Mock Draft Survey one final time to see who the experts project the Texans to pick with their first selection at No. 26 overall.

We added 11 mocks, giving our survey 40 total. The results are quite more varied than our previous mock survey on April 13, in which 86.2 percent (25 of 29) mocks picked a wide receiver for the Texans in the first round.

Pick breakdown (40 mocks): WR: 18 (45%); OL: 11 (27.5%); DE/OLB: 8 (20%); TE: 3 (7.5%)

Most popular picks: LSU WR Rueben Randle (7, 17.5%), Baylor WR Kendall Wright (6, 15%); Georgia Tech WR Stephen Hill (5, 12.5%), Georgia G/T Cordy Glenn and Stanford T Jonathan Martin (4, 10%)

