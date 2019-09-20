First Glance: Texans at Chargers

2) O-line progress – As Hyde mentioned, the offensive line has been solid in creating holes for the running backs. Continuing to get better in pass protection is also an area of focus. Last week saw Laremy Tunsil start his second game as a Texan at left tackle. It also saw the NFL debut of rookie left guard Tytus Howard, and the first NFL start for right tackle Roderick Johnson.

That unit will get another week of practice to gel and communicate, and is looking to do a better job of handling pressure.

"I think the line has actually played well," head coach Bill O'Brien said. "Now, we could all do better. We're seeing a lot of pressure and we've got to do a better job against the pressure. We've got to understand that that involves more than the line."

In addition to blitzes, the line will have to be on high alert with playmakers like Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram in the Chargers' front seven.

That duo is a stiff challenge for the Texans.

"They're both strong, they're both athletic, they both play hard on every play, they're both smart, instinctive players, good against the pass, good against the run," O'Brien said. "Big, big challenge for us."

Quarterback Deshaun Watson said he'll be aware of where they are at all times.